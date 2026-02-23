Technology News
OnePlus 15s Back on Launch Calendar With Changed Optics, Claims Tipster

The OnePlus 15s may feature a dual rear camera unit, headlined by either a 200-megapixel or a 50-megapixel primary camera.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 23 February 2026 16:02 IST
OnePlus 15s Back on Launch Calendar With Changed Optics, Claims Tipster

OnePlus 15s is the purported successor to the OnePlus 13s (pictured)

Highlights
  • The OnePlus 15s was earlier rumoured to have been cancelled
  • The handset is tipped to launch during the calendar year
  • It could be a rebadged version of the China-only OnePlus 15T
OnePlus was rumoured to have cancelled its upcoming mid-flagship, ubiquitously known as the OnePlus 15s. This was amidst speculation around the company facing a significant internal collapse within Oppo, its parent company's broader ecosystem. A tipster, however, has recently claimed that the purported handset is back on track for the calendar year. The OnePlus 15s' camera hardware may be changed compared to what was previously anticipated, according to the claim.

OnePlus 15s Leak

In an X post, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) claimed that the OnePlus 15s is back on the launch calendar. However, the tipster mentioned that they were “hearing not so good things about OnePlus”, adding that while the purported handset's development is once again back on track, there might be some changes.

As per the claim, the purported OnePlus 15s could be launched with changed optics.

For context, the OnePlus 13s was launched in India and the global markets on June 5 as a rebadged version of the China-exclusive OnePlus 13T, albeit with a few hardware changes. Similarly, the OnePlus 15s is expected to arrive as a rebadged OnePlus 15T, which has recently been seen on several certification platforms ahead of its China debut.

Consequently, leaks suggest that the OnePlus 15s may be equipped with a dual rear camera unit, comprising either a 200-megapixel or a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter.

It could sport a 6.31-inch flat OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and uniform, slim bezels on all sides. The purported handset might ship with the same octa-core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm that powers the flagship OnePlus 15. It is reported to be introduced in five RAM and storage configurations — 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB and 16GB+1TB.

Regarding its launch timeline, reports suggest that the OnePlus 15T could debut in mid-to-late March this year. Thus, the OnePlus 15s may be introduced after its Chinese counterpart's arrival.

OnePlus 15s Back on Launch Calendar With Changed Optics, Claims Tipster
