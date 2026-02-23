Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series to Support 'Hey Plex' Hotword for Perplexity Voice Assistant

Samsung is not the first smartphone maker to offer third-party AI agent support on its handsets.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 23 February 2026 17:59 IST
Samsung previously confirmed that Bixby would be powered by Perplexity AI

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 series is set to launch on February 25
  • The company's handsets will suport the 'Hey Plex' wake word
  • Samsung will support Perplexity's AI agent alongside Galaxy AI
Samsung on Monday announced that the upcoming Galaxy S26 series of smartphones, which is expected to comprise the standard Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra, will offer support for another AI agent. An addition to Galaxy AI, the Samsung Galaxy S26 series will also support Perplexity AI, according to the company. Users will be able to invoke the AI assistant using the 'Hey Plex' hotword, or by pressing the side button. It will also work across the company's built-in apps as well as some third-party apps.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Models Will Offer Perplexity AI Integration Across Samsung Apps

According to the company's latest blog post, Samsung will equip "upcoming flagship Galaxy devices" with Perplexity as an additional AI agent. Samsung smartphones already feature the firm's in-house Galaxy AI agent, as well as Google's Gemini AI. Earlier this year, Samsung revealed that its revamped Bixby assistant would be powered by Perplexity AI.

Just like Galaxy AI, the Perplexity agent will be embedded across Samsung's ecosystem, according to the company. This means the company's apps like Samsung Notes, Reminder, Calendar, Clock, and Gallery apps will offer Perplexity AI integration. Select third-party apps will also be supported on the Galaxy S26 series. 

Samsung is not the first smartphone maker to offer third-party AI agent support on its handsets. Lenovo-owned Motorola announced in April 2025 that it would include Perplexity AI on its upcoming smartphone models. All recent Motorola handsets feature the Perplexity AI assistant.

This year's lineup is expected to include the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, which is confirmed to arrive with a new Privacy Display feature. It is a hardware level feature that can dynamically adjust the viewing angles of a portion of the display, preventing bystanders from looking at sensitive information on a user's screen.

Samsung has already confirmed that the Galaxy S26 series will be launched at its first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year. Three models are expected to launch — the Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The firm is also likely to introduce the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro with a refreshed design during the launch event.

David Delima
David Delima
