Honor Teases Humanoid Robot, Schedules Showcase a Day Ahead of MWC 2026

The Mobile World Congress (MWC 2026) is scheduled to conclude on March 5.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 February 2026 18:25 IST


Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Humanoid Robot will feature a blue LED on the forehead

Highlights
  • Honor’s humanoid robot will feature a forward-facing camera
  • Honor’s humanoid robot will ship with AI functionality
  • The company will also launch the Robot Phone on the same day
The Mobile World Congress (MWC 2026) is scheduled to begin on March 2 and will go on until March 5. During the four-day event, various smartphone makers and tech firms will showcase their new products and innovations. Ahead of MWC 2026, various Chinese companies, including Xiaomi and Honor, will also globally unveil new devices. Recently, Honor confirmed that its Magic V6 foldable and the Robot Phone with a pop-out camera will be globally launched a day before the event starts. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that the handsets will be accompanied by a humanoid robot.

Honor to Showcase Its First Humanoid Robot on March 1 at MWC 2026

In a post on X, the China-based tech firm announced that it will showcase its first humanoid robot with AI features on March 1, a day before the MWC 2026 begins, in Barcelona, Spain. Honor said, “We've combined cutting-edge robotics with the ultimate mobile experience.” While most details about it remain under wraps, the company has also shared a video as part of the announcement showing the design of the humanoid robot.

The humanoid robot appears to have some sort of visor, placed on its forehead, which could feature a camera to help it in avoiding obstacles while also allowing the robot to answer environment-based questions and take context-based actions. The hollow face of Honor's first humanoid robot will be covered with a glass panel.

The "alpha" branding, which is also seen on the Honor Robot Phone, will be placed on the back of the humanoid robot, according to the landing page on the company's website. Like other humanoid robots, it will also feature a full-set of limbs, allowing it to move around and interact with other objects in its surroundings. Honor is expected to reveal more details about the new device in the coming weeks.

This comes soon after the company announced that it will launch the new Honor Magic V6 and Robot Phone at MWC Barcelona 2026 on March 1. Honor is set to host the ‘AI Device Ecosystem Era' showcase between 1pm to 2pm CET (12:30am to 1:30am IST) on the day. While the Magic V6 will be a foldable phone, the Robot Phone is teased to feature a pop-out camera on the back.

Comments

Further reading: Honor Humanoid Robot, MWC 2026, Honor
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series to Support 'Hey Plex' Hotword for Perplexity Voice Assistant


