Vivo V70 series, which includes the Vivo V70 Elite and Vivo V70, was launched in India earlier this month by the Chinese smartphone maker. While the lineup currently comprises two models, this could change soon as details regarding an ‘FE' phone recently started surfacing online. Dubbed Vivo V70 FE, the rumoured smartphone could be launched later this month. Ahead of its unveiling, the key specifications, tentative launch date, colour options, and other details about the Vivo V70 FE have been leaked. It could carry a dual rear camera unit, housed inside a pill-shaped camera module.

Vivo V70 FE Key Specifications, Colourways (Expected)

Tech blogger Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) claims that the Vivo V70 FE will be offered in Muse Purple, Ocean Blue, and Titanium Silver colourways. The phone could be available for purchase in 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 8GB+512GB RAM and storage configurations. The handset will reportedly run on Android 16-based OriginOS 6, and the company could offer up to six years of OS updates. He also claims that the phone will be launched on February 28.

Vivo V70 FE 5G renders and specifications!! official



28th feb is tentative!



India launch is also happening soon with few changes!! #vivo #VivoV70FE pic.twitter.com/YVwGezTCC3 — PassionateGeekz.com (@passionategkeez) February 22, 2026

The Vivo V70 FE will reportedly sport a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate. An octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo chipset, which is built on a 4nm process, will reportedly power the smartphone.

The handset will reportedly ship with IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The leaked images shared by the tech blogger also suggest that the phone could be equipped with a dual stereo speaker setup. It is said to pack a 7,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging.

For optics, the purported Vivo V70 FE will reportedly carry a dual rear camera unit, housed inside a pill-shaped camera module. It might boast a 200-megapixel primary camera on the back with optical image stabilisation (OIS), coupled with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. Moreover, it might sport a 32-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls, housed inside a hole punch display cutout. The phone is said to be capable of recording 4K resolution videos.

This comes soon after the purported renders of the Vivo V70 FE surfaced online, revealing the design of the phone. The handset appeared with a flat rear panel, with the Vivo branding placed in the bottom-left corner. On the front, it might feature relatively thin bezels, too. A power button and controls could be placed on the right side of the Vivo V70 FE, while the left side could be left clean.