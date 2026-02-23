Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Key Specs Revealed Ahead of India Launch

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is scheduled to be launched in India soon. A dedicated microsite on an e-commerce platform was recently made live in the country, confirming its availability via the retail channel. Now, the microsite has been updated by the tech firm to reveal various details about the upcoming smartphone. The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is confirmed to be offered in India in three Pantone-curated colour options. The company claims that it is the world's first phone to be equipped with the Sony LYT-710 rear camera.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Key Specifications, Colourways Confirmed

The dedicated microsite on Flipkart for the upcoming Motorola Edge 70 Fusion has now been updated by the tech firm to reveal the battery capacity, camera configuration, display features, and colour options of the smartphone. Motorola's Edge 70 Fusion is now confirmed to be offered in India in three Pantone-curated colourways, dubbed Silhouette, Blue Surf, and Country Air. All three options will boast a “leather-inspired” texture on the back panel.

For optics, the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is teased to feature a triple rear camera unit. The tech firm claims that it is the world's first handset to be equipped with the 50-megapixel Sony LYT-710 primary camera on the back. The main shooter will be paired with a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, along with an unspecified macro camera. The phone will also feature a 32-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. It will be capable of recording up to 4K resolution videos.

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion will sport a quad curved 1.5K display, offering up to 144Hz of refresh rate, up to 5,200 nits peak brightness, SGS eye protection, 96.2 percent screen-to-body ratio, and support for HDR10+ content. It will also feature Smart Water Touch 3.0, which allows users to operate the handset with wet or damp fingers. The upcoming phone will pack a 7,000mAh silicon carbon battery, with support for 68W wired fast charging. It will be 7.99mm thick.

We already know that the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion will be sold in India via Flipkart. Recently, a report highlighted that the phone will ship with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It is also confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, based on the Flipkart listing. More details about the upcoming phone will be revealed in the coming days.

