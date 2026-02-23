Technology News
Nothing Phone 4a Design Teased, Triple Rear Camera Setup and Glyph Bar Revealed

Nothing Phone 4a is confirmed to be available for purchase in India via Flipkart.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 February 2026 15:37 IST
Nothing Phone 4a Design Teased, Triple Rear Camera Setup and Glyph Bar Revealed

Nothing Phone 4a is confirmed to succeed the Phone 3a (pictured)

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 4a will feature a Snapdragon chipset
  • Nothing Phone 4a series could include two phones
  • The company has yet to confirm the pricing details
Nothing Phone 4a series is scheduled to be launched in India in the first week of March by the UK-based smartphone maker. The lineup is expected to include the standard Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro models. The phones will be available for purchase in the country via an e-commerce platform, as a dedicated microsite for the handsets was recently made live. Days ahead of its unveiling in the country and other global markets, the Carl Pei-led tech firm has revealed the design of the standard Nothing Phone 4a model, which hints at what the phone might offer.

Nothing Phone 4a Will Feature a Transparent Rear Panel

In a post on X, the London-based smartphone maker revealed the design of the upcoming Nothing Phone 4a. The phone is shown with a triple rear camera setup, housed inside a horizontal pill-shaped camera module. Meanwhile, the LED flash is shown to be placed outside the camera island on the back. The handset appears in a white colourway.

The soon-to-be-launched Phone 4a is teased to retain Nothing's signature transparent rear design, showing screws and other components inside a glass panel. The Nothing Phone 4a also appears with a new notification alert interface. This could be the rumoured Glyph Bar, which is expected to feature seven individual LEDs. A power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the smartphone. An unspecified button also appears on the left side of the handset, which could be used to trigger particular functions.

While the company has yet to reveal the key specifications of the upcoming Nothing Phone 4a series, the tech firm recently announced that the lineup will be powered by an unspecified Snapdragon chipset from Qualcomm. We already know that the Phone 4a series will be launched in India and other global markets on March 5. The Phone 4a series will be sold in the country via Flipkart.

Coming to its specifications, the Nothing Phone 4a is expected to be equipped with an octa core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.71GHz. The phone will reportedly pack a 5,400mAh battery. It is said to feature 50W wired fast charging support, too. The standard model could boast a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate. More details about the phones are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 4a, Nothing Phone 4a Pro, Nothing Phone 4a Design, Nothing Phone 4a Specifications, Nothing Phone 4a Pro Specifications, Nothing
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
Multiple Assassin's Creed Games in Development Alongside Two New Far Cry Titles, Ubisoft Confirms
Xiaomi Pad 8 India Launch Date Announced; Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and 9,200mAh Battery Confirmed

