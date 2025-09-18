Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Microsoft's Xbox Full Screen Experience Leaks on Other Windows Handhelds Ahead of ROG Xbox Ally Debut

Microsoft's Xbox Full-Screen Experience Leaks on Other Windows Handhelds Ahead of ROG Xbox Ally Debut

The Xbox full-screen experience was supposed to arrive with the Xbox-branded ROG Ally handhelds in October.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 18 September 2025 19:29 IST
Microsoft's Xbox Full-Screen Experience Leaks on Other Windows Handhelds Ahead of ROG Xbox Ally Debut

Photo Credit: Microsoft

The Xbox full-screen experience keeps certain Windows operations in the background

Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Xbox full-screen experience boots the handheld directly into the Xbox app
  • Lenovo Legion Go 2 will officially get the new mode in spring 2026
  • Xbox full-screen experience can be enabled after updating Windows 11 25H2
Advertisement

Microsoft's new Xbox interface for Windows-based gaming handhelds will debut with the ROG Xbox Ally and the Xbox Ally X next month. The interface is also coming to other handhelds next year, starting with the Lenovo Legion Go 2. But it looks like handheld owners don't have to wait till 2026, as the Xbox full-screen experience can be enabled on existing Windows-based handhelds now.

Xbox Full-Screen Experience Leaks

Yes, the new Xbox full-screen experience seems to have leaked before it could arrive with the Xbox-branded Ally handhelds. Windows users are enabling the interface on older handhelds like the ROG Ally and MSI Claw with the help of the Windows 11 25H2 update.

As detailed on by an ROG Ally user on the ROG Ally subreddit this week, the Windows 11 25H2 update allows older handhelds to get the Xbox full-screen experience. The Windows 11 update is available as a Release Preview version for users part of the Windows Insider program.

After installing the update, users should see the Xbox full-screen experience option in Settings > Gaming, where they can enable the new interface to boot directly into it. Users who don't see the new option in Settings, a few specific tweaks in the Registry Editor should do it. However, they should perform these operations at their own risk as it can result in a broken Windows installation.

xbox ally handhelds 1755758917863 xbox

The ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X will launch in October
Photo Credit: Microsoft

Several users have now reported getting the Xbox full-screen experience early on their handhelds. Some have even started testing it out, booting the ROG Ally and MSI Claw Ai8 straight into the Xbox app. Users have also reported performance gains with the new interface enabled; the Xbox full-screen experience keeps certain Windows operations in the background to free up more memory for gaming.

The reddit user claimed they gained 2 average FPS in benchmark in Red Dead Redemption 2 running on the ROG Ally. In a lesser demanding game like Celeste, the user claimed the device's RAM usage dropped from 10.6GB to 9.4GB with the Xbox interface enabled.

The Xbox full-screen experience will officially debut with the ROG Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X when they launch on October 16. Microsoft and Asus have said the interface will then be made available on Asus' ROG Ally and Ally X devices, that launched in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Earlier this month, after introducing the Lenovo Legion Go 2 at IFA Berlin, Lenovo said its second-generation Legion Go will be the first handheld outside Asus to get the Xbox full-screen experience. The interface will be officially available on the device in spring 2026.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xbox Full Screen Experience, Xbox, Windows, Microsoft, ROG Ally, ROG Xbox Ally, ROG Xbox Ally X, Windows 11, Windows Update
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Cellecor Comet CBS-05 Pro Bluetooth Speaker Launched in India: Price, Features
Microsoft's Xbox Full-Screen Experience Leaks on Other Windows Handhelds Ahead of ROG Xbox Ally Debut
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Ear 3 With 'Super Mic' Feature, Up to 45dB ANC Launched: See Price
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Deal Revealed Ahead of Amazon GIF Sale
  3. Xiaomi Announces Offers on These Products Ahead of Amazon, Flipkart Sales
  4. DJI Mini 5 Pro With 1-Inch Camera Sensor Launched at This Price
  5. Amazon Sale 2025: Check Top Deals on These iQOO Smartphones
  6. iQOO 15 Design Leak Reveals Colour-Changing Panel: See Benchmark Scores
  7. Samsung Is Now Rolling Out One UI 8 to the Galaxy S25 Series in India
  8. Best Flagship Headphones Deals During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  9. These Companies Fired Over 10K Employees Between July and September 2025
  10. Meta's Ray-Ban Display Smart Glasses Get a Screen, Brings New Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft's Xbox Full-Screen Experience Leaks on Other Windows Handhelds Ahead of ROG Xbox Ally Debut
  2. Cellecor Comet CBS-05 Pro Bluetooth Speaker Launched in India: Price, Features
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy A55 5G and More to Go on Sale With Discounts During Festive Season
  4. Coinbase Urges US DOJ Action as SEC Mulls Dropping Lawsuit Against Crypto Exchange
  5. Vivo V60 Lite 4G Design, Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Launch With Snapdragon 685 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery
  6. Nothing Ear 3 Launched With Super Mic Feature, Up to 45dB Active Noise Cancellation: Price, Features
  7. Nvidia Bets Big on Intel With $5 Billion Stake and Chip Partnership
  8. Samsung Project Moohan XR Headset Launch Reportedly Postponed to October
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series' Android-16-Based One UI 8 Update Rollout Expands to India
  10. Xiaomi Announces Festive Offers on Redmi Note 14 Series, Xiaomi Pad 7, QLED TVs and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »