After a string of leaks, Microsoft has finally announced the release date of its Xbox-branded ROG Ally handhelds. The ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X will launch on October 16, the company confirmed on the opening day of Gamescom 2025 on Wednesday. The Xbox parent, however, has still not committed on the pricing for the devices. Microsoft also announced a new Handheld Compatibility Program, that labels compatible games based on the level of their optimisation on the Xbox-branded handhelds, much like the ‘Deck Verified' label on Valve's Steam Deck.

ROG Xbox Ally, ROG Xbox Ally X Availability

Just as a leak claimed earlier this month, the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X will launch on October 16 in select countries, which include Australia, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, China (Xbox Ally X only), Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, UAE, the UK, the US, and Vietnam. The base model Xbox Allly will launch in China in early 2026.

As previously confirmed, Microsoft said the new Xbox Ally handhelds will be made available at an unspecified later date in other markets where ROG Ally series products are currently sold, including Brazil, India, Indonesia, and Thailand.

The ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X will launch on October 16

Photo Credit: Microsoft

'Macro-Economic Impact' on Pricing

There was no word on the handhelds' pricing, even as recent leaks have tipped the ROG Xbox Ally and the ROG Xbox Ally X to be priced at EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 60,400) and EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 90,700), respectively, in the European market. Speaking to IGN at Gamescom, Microsoft and Xbox Ally manufacturer Asus said they needed “more time to figure out the macro-economic impact to pricing”.

Microsoft reportedly said finding the right balance between affordability and price point was a challenge — “especially in a mobile form factor that also adds in dimensions such as battery life in as well.” That's according to Jason Ronald, Microsoft's vice president of Xbox gaming devices & ecosystem. Asus told IGN that the companies would share more later, “in September and October.”

Handheld Compatibility Program

The companies did, however, introduce the Handheld Compatibility Program for the Xbox-branded ROG Ally handhelds. Similar to Valve's ‘Deck Verified' rating for supported games on the Steam Deck, Xbox will work with developers to test, optimise, and verify games for ROG Xbox Ally compatibility, allowing players to “jump into the game without having to tweak settings, or requiring only minor adjustments.”

Games on the two handhelds will come with two compatibility labels — “Handheld Optimized” or “Mostly Compatible”. Here's how Xbox describes the two badges:

Handheld Optimized: This indicates games that are ready to go—with default controller inputs, an intuitive text input method, accurate iconography, clear text legibility, and appropriate resolution in full-screen mode—so you can spend less time adjusting settings, and more time defeating that next big boss. Mostly Compatible: This indicates games that may require minor in-game setting changes for an optimal experience on handheld.

Additionally, games on the handhelds will feature a “Windows Performance Fit” indicator to provide an idea of expected performance. So, a “Handheld Optimized” compatibility rating, coupled with a Windows Performance Fit badge that says, “Should play great” or “Should play well”, will mean a game won't have any problems running on the Xbox Ally handhelds.

The ROG Xbox Ally X runs on the AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme chipset

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Upcoming AI Features

Finally, Microsoft also teased some AI features coming to the higher-end ROG Xbox Ally X, courtesy its AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme chipset. The company detailed two AI-powered features for the device that will be available in early 2026, with more to follow.

These include Automatic Super Resolution (Auto SR), an upscaling technique that utilises the NPU to bring higher resolutions and smoother framerates; and Highlight reels, an AI-powered gameplay capture feature that generates shorts clips of standout in-game moments.

Microsoft and Asus also promised further technical features and a range of compatible accessories, including the newly announced ROG Raikiri II Xbox Wireless Controller. More enhancements to the docking experience for big-screen gaming on Xbox-branded ROG Ally handhelds are also on the way, the companies said.