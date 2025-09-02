Technology News
Lenovo Legion Go 2's Price Tipped Ahead of Reveal, Could Be Costlier Than ROG Xbox Ally X

The Lenovo Legion Go 2 was fully leaked on Monday ahead of its expected reveal at IFA Berlin.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 2 September 2025 15:05 IST
Lenovo Legion Go 2's Price Tipped Ahead of Reveal, Could Be Costlier Than ROG Xbox Ally X

Photo Credit: X/ @evleaks

The Lenovo Legion Go 2 runs on AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip

Highlights
  • Lenovo Legion Go 2 was fully leaked ahead of its expected reveal
  • The handheld is said to feature a 1200p display with 144Hz refresh rate
  • The handheld is expected to launch later this year
Lenovo Legion Go 2 leaks surfaced Monday ahead of the handheld's reported reveal at IFA Berlin later this week. The leaks have left little to the imagination, detailing hardware specifications and design of the device. Lenovo will likely confirm Legion Go 2's pricing and availability when the handheld is officially unveiled, but a new claim has suggested what it could cost when it launches thi year. The Lenovo Legion Go 2 could be priced over $1,000 in the US, much higher than some competing handhelds in the market.

Lenovo Legion Go 2 Price, Availability Tipped

The information comes from Notebookcheck, citing an unnamed source who claimed the Lenovo Legion Go 2 could be priced between $1,049 and $1,099 (roughly Rs. 92,400 and Rs. 96,800) in the US. It is, however, unclear if that price range relates to the AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme variant of the handheld or the purported lower-end Ryzen Z2 chip model. The source said that Lenovo had not locked down North American pricing for the handheld, possibly over concerns about US tariffs and market conditions.

According to the source, the handheld will be priced higher than some competing handhelds in the European market — specifically the Eurozone — as well, with Lenovo planning to sell the device for EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 1.02 lakh) in the region.

As for availability, the Lenovo Legion Go 2 is said to be going on sale in the Eurozone from early September but will launch later in November in the US.

legion go 2 image legion go 2

The Lenovo Legion Go 2 will feature detachable controllers
Photo Credit: X/ @evleaks

It's worth noting that the first-generation Lenovo Legion Go launched at $749.99 in the US and EUR 799 in Europe.

Earlier this year, MSI announced the Claw A8 handheld running on AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme. While pricing hasn't been officially confirmed, the device was reportedly spotted on European retail websites with prices approaching $1,000. The ROG Xbox Ally X, on the other hand, is said to be priced at EUR 899 in the European market, which could make it nearly $200 cheaper than the reported price of the Legion Go 2.

Microsoft and Asus have not yet confirmed pricing for the Xbox-branded Ally handhelds, despite confirming the October 16 launch date. The companies said they needed “more time to figure out the macro-economic impact to pricing”.

The Lenovo Go 2 is expected to be unveiled at the IFA Berlin tech trade show, which kicks off on September 5. As per the leak on Monday, the handheld is expected to run on Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip and pack a 78Whr battery.

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Bitcoin Nears $110,000 as Whale Moves and ETF Flows Shape Market

