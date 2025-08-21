Technology News
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Update to Bring Adaptive Audio, Loud Noise Protection and More Features

You will soon be able to answer calls on the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 without using your hands.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 August 2025 11:07 IST
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Update to Bring Adaptive Audio, Loud Noise Protection and More Features

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 (pictured) is priced in India at Rs. 22,900

Highlights
  • Users will be able to answer calls hands-free, with head gestures
  • Google will also update Pixel Buds Pro 2 with hands-free Gemini access
  • Pixel Buds Pro 2 will also offer Loud Noise Protection
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are now available in a new colourway, the company announced on Wednesday at its Made by Google event. The TWS earphones were already available in Hazel, Peony, Porcelain, and Wintergreen options, and the latest addition is a new Moonstone colourway. The key specifications of the earphones remain unchanged, but Google is gearing up to equip its truly wireless stereo (TWS) headset with a few advanced features, including support for head gesture control, adaptive audio and more. These are expected to roll out to the existing Pixel Buds Pro 2 in September.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 to Get New Features via Update Next Month

The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 will receive an update for Adaptive Audio support, the company revealed in a blog post. This feature allows the earphones to automatically adjust the active noise cancellation (ANC) level according to how noisy the user's environment is. It is said to enable situational awareness while keeping distractions to a minimum.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 will also offer Loud Noise Protection, which is claimed to automatically dampen sudden loud noises, like the siren of a passing fire truck, to safeguard the user's hearing. 

Pixel Buds Pro 2 users will be able to answer calls hands-free, with just a nod to accept or shake their head to decline. With head gesture controls, the users are claimed to be able to reply to texts as well. The earphones are equipped with inbuilt sensors and an advanced accelerometer to detect these head movements.

Google will also update the Pixel Buds Pro 2 with hands-free Gemini access. Instead of unlocking your phone or launching an app, users will be able to call on Google's AI assistant through the Pixel Buds Pro 2. The earphones are claimed to employ advanced audio filtering and processing to isolate the user's voice, even in loud surroundings, for easier Gemini Live interactions. These features will roll out in September, according to Google.

The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 is priced at Rs. 22,900, and they are sold in Hazel, Moonstone, Peony, Porcelain, and Wintergreen colourways. It is equipped with 11mm drivers, a Tensor A1 chip, and ANC support, enhanced by Silent Seal 2.0 for higher-frequency noise cancellation. It features Clear Calling and seamless switching between Pixel devices, including the Pixel Watch. Together with the case, the earphones are claimed to offer a battery life of up to 48 hours on a single charge.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
