Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are now available in a new colourway, the company announced on Wednesday at its Made by Google event. The TWS earphones were already available in Hazel, Peony, Porcelain, and Wintergreen options, and the latest addition is a new Moonstone colourway. The key specifications of the earphones remain unchanged, but Google is gearing up to equip its truly wireless stereo (TWS) headset with a few advanced features, including support for head gesture control, adaptive audio and more. These are expected to roll out to the existing Pixel Buds Pro 2 in September.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 to Get New Features via Update Next Month

The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 will receive an update for Adaptive Audio support, the company revealed in a blog post. This feature allows the earphones to automatically adjust the active noise cancellation (ANC) level according to how noisy the user's environment is. It is said to enable situational awareness while keeping distractions to a minimum.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 will also offer Loud Noise Protection, which is claimed to automatically dampen sudden loud noises, like the siren of a passing fire truck, to safeguard the user's hearing.

Pixel Buds Pro 2 users will be able to answer calls hands-free, with just a nod to accept or shake their head to decline. With head gesture controls, the users are claimed to be able to reply to texts as well. The earphones are equipped with inbuilt sensors and an advanced accelerometer to detect these head movements.

Google will also update the Pixel Buds Pro 2 with hands-free Gemini access. Instead of unlocking your phone or launching an app, users will be able to call on Google's AI assistant through the Pixel Buds Pro 2. The earphones are claimed to employ advanced audio filtering and processing to isolate the user's voice, even in loud surroundings, for easier Gemini Live interactions. These features will roll out in September, according to Google.

The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 is priced at Rs. 22,900, and they are sold in Hazel, Moonstone, Peony, Porcelain, and Wintergreen colourways. It is equipped with 11mm drivers, a Tensor A1 chip, and ANC support, enhanced by Silent Seal 2.0 for higher-frequency noise cancellation. It features Clear Calling and seamless switching between Pixel devices, including the Pixel Watch. Together with the case, the earphones are claimed to offer a battery life of up to 48 hours on a single charge.