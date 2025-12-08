Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • CERT In Warns Chrome, Edge Users of ‘High’ Risk Vulnerabilities on Windows, macOS, and Linux

CERT-In Warns Chrome, Edge Users of ‘High’ Risk Vulnerabilities on Windows, macOS, and Linux

The vulnerabilities have the potential to compromise the system, enable data theft, and disrupt services.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 8 December 2025 15:30 IST
CERT-In Warns Chrome, Edge Users of ‘High’ Risk Vulnerabilities on Windows, macOS, and Linux

Both Chrome and Edge users are advised to update to the latest version of the respective browsers

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Vulnerabilities may allow remote code execution and data theft
  • Chrome versions prior to 143.0.7499.40/.41 are affected across platforms
  • Users are advised to update both browsers to the latest patched builds
Advertisement

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued an advisory regarding multiple vulnerabilities affecting two popular Chromium-based web browsers — Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. The latest bulletin, published on Monday, has flagged the discovered vulnerabilities as high risk that could potentially allow threat actors to exploit the security flaws and remotely execute arbitrary code on the affected systems. All individual users and organisations using Google Chrome on Windows, macOS, and Linux have been advised to update to the latest version of the web browser.

CERT-In Issues Warning for Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge Users

In the advisory note, CIVN-2025-0355, the cybersecurity agency highlighted multiple vulnerabilities in Google Chrome for Windows, macOS, and Linux. Their severity has been declared as “high”. The vulnerabilities are claimed to have the potential to compromise the system, enable data theft, and disrupt services.

As per the cybersecurity watchdog, the flaws may allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code, obtain sensitive information, gain elevated privileges, and spoof and byass security restriction on the affected computer.

It occurs due to Type Confusion, inappropriate implementation in Google Updater, DevTools, Downloads, and More. A Type Confusion, notably, is a scenario where a piece of code attempts to access a resource using a data type that is incompatible with the object's actual type.

Google Chrome versions prior to 143.0.7499. 40/.41 for Windows, 143.0.7499. 40/.41 for Mac, and 143.0.7499. 40 for Linux are impacted by the vulnerabilities.

CERT-In also issued an advisory note, highlighting multiple vulnerabilities discovered in the Microsoft Edge Stable Channel versions prior to 143.0.3650.66 and their severity has also been deemed as “high”. These flaws occurred due to the same core issues as the vulnerabilities found in Google Chrome, and could have the same potential impact.

To mitigate risks, CERT-In recommends updating Google Chrome to version 143.0.7499. 40/.41 and Microsoft Edge Stable Channel version 143.0.3650.66.

On Chrome, users can verify and install updates by navigating to the browser's menu and selecting Help > About Google Chrome. The update process will automatically download and apply the latest patches.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, CERT, CERT In
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Coinbase Reopens Registrations in India, Plans Fiat On-Ramp in 2026

Related Stories

CERT-In Warns Chrome, Edge Users of ‘High’ Risk Vulnerabilities on Windows, macOS, and Linux
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Starlink Will Offer Unlimited Satellite Internet in India at This Price
  2. Motorola Edge 70 With 5.99mm Slim Profile Will Launch in India on This Date
  3. Be Dune Teen OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Marathi Comedy Drama
  4. OnePlus 15R Roundup: Price in India, Specs and Everything We Know So Far
  5. Migration Tools and AI Push May Help Chinese Brands Win iPhone Users
  6. iPhone 16 Deal Alert: Get It for Just Rs 65,900 Effective Price
  7. Xiaomi India COO Talks About Next Redmi Note, AI, and IoT Strategy
  8. Oppo Find X9 Is Now Available in India in This Colour Option
  9. Realme Narzo 90 Series 5G India Launch Announced
  10. Vivo S50, Vivo S50 Pro Mini Set to Launch on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. CERT-In Warns Chrome, Edge Users of ‘High’ Risk Vulnerabilities on Windows, macOS, and Linux
  2. Coinbase Reopens Registrations in India, Plans Fiat On-Ramp in 2026
  3. Google Could Soon Release Nano Banana 2 Flash AI Model: Report
  4. Oppo Find X9 Velvet Red Colourway Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers, Features
  5. Nothing OS 4.0 Update Rollout Reportedly Paused to Implement ‘Urgent’ Fix
  6. Infinix Note 60, Note 60 Edge, Note 60 Pro Reportedly Spotted on SDPPI Certification Site; Specifications Revealed on Geekbench
  7. Bitcoin Steadies Around $91,300 as Crypto Market Sentiment Remains Cautious
  8. Motorola Edge 70 India Launch Date Announced; Confirmed to Feature Triple 50-Megapixel Camera Setup
  9. Battlefield 6's 'Winter Offensive' Update Launches This Week With New Content, Audio Improvements and More
  10. Chinese Brands Aiming to Win Users with AI Features That Apple Lacks: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »