The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued an advisory regarding multiple vulnerabilities affecting two popular Chromium-based web browsers — Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. The latest bulletin, published on Monday, has flagged the discovered vulnerabilities as high risk that could potentially allow threat actors to exploit the security flaws and remotely execute arbitrary code on the affected systems. All individual users and organisations using Google Chrome on Windows, macOS, and Linux have been advised to update to the latest version of the web browser.

CERT-In Issues Warning for Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge Users

In the advisory note, CIVN-2025-0355, the cybersecurity agency highlighted multiple vulnerabilities in Google Chrome for Windows, macOS, and Linux. Their severity has been declared as “high”. The vulnerabilities are claimed to have the potential to compromise the system, enable data theft, and disrupt services.

As per the cybersecurity watchdog, the flaws may allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code, obtain sensitive information, gain elevated privileges, and spoof and byass security restriction on the affected computer.

It occurs due to Type Confusion, inappropriate implementation in Google Updater, DevTools, Downloads, and More. A Type Confusion, notably, is a scenario where a piece of code attempts to access a resource using a data type that is incompatible with the object's actual type.

Google Chrome versions prior to 143.0.7499. 40/.41 for Windows, 143.0.7499. 40/.41 for Mac, and 143.0.7499. 40 for Linux are impacted by the vulnerabilities.

CERT-In also issued an advisory note, highlighting multiple vulnerabilities discovered in the Microsoft Edge Stable Channel versions prior to 143.0.3650.66 and their severity has also been deemed as “high”. These flaws occurred due to the same core issues as the vulnerabilities found in Google Chrome, and could have the same potential impact.

To mitigate risks, CERT-In recommends updating Google Chrome to version 143.0.7499. 40/.41 and Microsoft Edge Stable Channel version 143.0.3650.66.

On Chrome, users can verify and install updates by navigating to the browser's menu and selecting Help > About Google Chrome. The update process will automatically download and apply the latest patches.