Samsung's next wave of smartphones is beginning to take shape, and new certifications continue to reveal what's in store for both its flagship and mid-range lineups. While the Samsung Galaxy S26 series has been drawing most of the attention, a recent listing suggests that the upcoming Galaxy A57 5G may steal the spotlight in at least one key area, namely charging speed. Fresh regulatory filings hint that Samsung could once again give its more affordable Galaxy A-series device an edge over its premium models, setting the stage for an interesting comparison between the two.

Samsdung Galaxy A57 5G Charging Specifications (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy A57 5G is now listed on China's 3C certification platform, confirming that the upcoming mid-range phone will offer 45W wired fast charging (via SamMobile). Listed under the model number SM-A5760, the filing indicates that Samsung plans to deliver quicker charging on its A series once again, following the same pattern seen with the Galaxy A56, which charged faster than the Galaxy S25.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Pro previously appeared on the same regulatory site with support for only 25W wired charging. This suggests that the more budget-friendly Galaxy A57 5G may support faster charging than Samsung's next flagship models. The contrast is striking because the A5x lineup usually sits around the $500 (roughly Rs. 44,200) price point, while the base Galaxy S series starts closer to $800 (roughly Rs. 70,800).

Even with its faster charging capability, the Galaxy A57 5G is still expected to remain a typical mid-range device. Early reports point to a Exynos 1680 processor, the absence of wireless charging, and no telephoto camera. It may also miss out on several Galaxy AI features coming to the Galaxy S26 lineup.

Samsung has yet to confirm launch dates for either the Galaxy S26 series or the Galaxy A57 5G, but more information is likely to emerge as additional certifications and leaks surface online in the coming weeks or months.

The Exynos 1680 chipset expected to power the Galaxy A57 was recently spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website under model number S6568. The listing confirmed support for Bluetooth 6.1, an upgrade over the Exynos 1580's Bluetooth 5.3. Although other details were not revealed, earlier leaks suggested the chip would feature an AMD-based Xclipse 550 GPU, and the handset had also surfaced on Samsung's test server and in the IMEI database.