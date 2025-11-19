Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Listed on 3C Website, Could Support Faster Charging Than Samsung Galaxy S26

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Listed on 3C Website, Could Support Faster Charging Than Samsung Galaxy S26

Even with its faster charging capability, the Samsung Galaxy A57 5G is still expected to launch as a typical mid-range device.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 November 2025 14:03 IST
Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Listed on 3C Website, Could Support Faster Charging Than Samsung Galaxy S26

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G launched in India starts at Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB+128GB storage configuration

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Galaxy S26 models are expected to remain limited to 25W charging
  • The Galaxy A57 may skip wireless charging, remain a mid-range offering
  • The Galaxy S257 may be powered by an Exynos 1680 chipset
Advertisement

Samsung's next wave of smartphones is beginning to take shape, and new certifications continue to reveal what's in store for both its flagship and mid-range lineups. While the Samsung Galaxy S26 series has been drawing most of the attention, a recent listing suggests that the upcoming Galaxy A57 5G may steal the spotlight in at least one key area, namely charging speed. Fresh regulatory filings hint that Samsung could once again give its more affordable Galaxy A-series device an edge over its premium models, setting the stage for an interesting comparison between the two.

Samsdung Galaxy A57 5G Charging Specifications (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy A57 5G is now listed on China's 3C certification platform, confirming that the upcoming mid-range phone will offer 45W wired fast charging (via SamMobile). Listed under the model number SM-A5760, the filing indicates that Samsung plans to deliver quicker charging on its A series once again, following the same pattern seen with the Galaxy A56, which charged faster than the Galaxy S25.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Pro previously appeared on the same regulatory site with support for only 25W wired charging. This suggests that the more budget-friendly Galaxy A57 5G may support faster charging than Samsung's next flagship models. The contrast is striking because the A5x lineup usually sits around the $500 (roughly Rs. 44,200) price point, while the base Galaxy S series starts closer to $800 (roughly Rs. 70,800).

Even with its faster charging capability, the Galaxy A57 5G is still expected to remain a typical mid-range device. Early reports point to a Exynos 1680 processor, the absence of wireless charging, and no telephoto camera. It may also miss out on several Galaxy AI features coming to the Galaxy S26 lineup.

Samsung has yet to confirm launch dates for either the Galaxy S26 series or the Galaxy A57 5G, but more information is likely to emerge as additional certifications and leaks surface online in the coming weeks or months.

The Exynos 1680 chipset expected to power the Galaxy A57 was recently spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website under model number S6568. The listing confirmed support for Bluetooth 6.1, an upgrade over the Exynos 1580's Bluetooth 5.3. Although other details were not revealed, earlier leaks suggested the chip would feature an AMD-based Xclipse 550 GPU, and the handset had also surfaced on Samsung's test server and in the IMEI database.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Charging, Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Features, Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 series, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Grok 4.1 vs ChatGPT-5.1: The Key Differences You Need to Know
Sony Announces Black Friday Sale in India, PS5 Gets Rs. 5,000 Discount
Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Listed on 3C Website, Could Support Faster Charging Than Samsung Galaxy S26
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Wobble One Launched in India With Dimensity 7400 SoC at This Price
  2. BSNL Rs. 107 Prepaid Plan Validity Reduced Again: See New Validity, Benefits
  3. Poco F8 Ultra Design, Features Leaked; Company Reveals Battery Details
  4. Cloudflare Explains Why X, ChatGPT, Canva and Other Websites Went Down
  5. PS5 Gets Rs. 5,000 Discount in India During Sony's Black Friday Sale
  6. Jio Brings Free Gemini 3 AI to All 5G Subscribers: See Eligibility, Benefits
  7. How Does iPhone 17 Series Wi-Fi Speeds Fare Against Android Flagships?
  8. Samsung Galaxy A57 Could Offer Faster Charging Than Galaxy S26
  9. From Courtrooms to CBDCs: Nischal Shetty on India's Growing Crypto Sector
  10. Exclusive: iQOO 15 India Effective Price Likely Rs. 65,000-70,000
#Latest Stories
  1. Cloudflare Explains How Configuration Change Took Down 20 Percent of the Internet
  2. HMD Terra M Launched With Up to 10-Day Battery Life, MDM Support and IP69K Rating: Availability, Features
  3. Google Play Best of 2025: District by Zomato, CookieRun Among Top Apps and Games on Play Store in India
  4. Wobble One Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  5. Sony Announces Black Friday Sale in India, PS5 Gets Rs. 5,000 Discount
  6. Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Listed on 3C Website, Could Support Faster Charging Than Samsung Galaxy S26
  7. Crypto Market Tests Crucial Support as Bitcoin’s Price Rises Above $90,000
  8. Apple’s New N1 Wireless Chip Reportedly Rivals Android Flagships in Real-World Wi-Fi Speeds
  9. Smartphones Could Get Even More Expensive Next Year Amid Rising Component Costs, Xiaomi President Warns
  10. Poco F8 Ultra Design, Key Features Leaked; Company Reveals Battery Specifications Ahead of Global Debut
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »