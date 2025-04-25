Technology News
  Grand Theft Auto 5, Batman: Arkham Knight and More Are Leaving PS Plus Game Catalog Soon

Grand Theft Auto 5, Batman: Arkham Knight and More Are Leaving PS Plus Game Catalog Soon

Over 20 games are set to leave PS Plus in May, around the time when new titles will be added to Game Catalog and Classics Catalog

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 25 April 2025 19:26 IST
Photo Credit: Sony

Game Catalog and Classics Catalog are available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium members

  • Departing games include titles from Insomniac Games’ Resistance series
  • Sucker Punch’s Infamous Second Son is also leaving PS Plus next month
  • In addition to some classic games, a few PS VR2 titles are also leaving
PlayStation Plus adds a slate of titles every month to its Game Catalog and Classics Catalog, but a selection of games departs the service, too, from time to time. Sony has now confirmed a bunch of games set to leave PS Plus soon. These include popular titles like Grand Theft Auto 5, Ghostrunner and Infamous Second Son leaving the Game Catalog, along with a few first-party games from the PS3 era departing the Classics Catalog.

Games Leaving PS Plus

Over 20 games are set to leave PS Plus in May, around the time when new titles will be added to Game Catalog and Classics Catalog. As spotted by VGC, Sony listed all titles leaving its subscription service in the ‘Last chance to play' section on the PS Plus app on the PlayStation 5. Departing games include titles from Insomniac Games' Resistance series — Resistance: Fall of Man and Resistance 2. Sucker Punch's Infamous Second Son is also leaving the service next month.

ps plus ps plus

Games set to leave PS Plus were listed on the 'Last change to play' section on PS5

Aside from the first-party games, popular third-party titles like GTA 5, Moto GP24, Ghostrunner, Enter the Gungeon, Batman: Arkham Knight and more are leaving PS Plus, as well. In addition to some classic games, a few PS VR2 titles, available on PS Plus to Premium/ Deluxe tier subscribers are also going away. Here's a full list of games leaving PS Plus in May.

  • Grand Theft Auto V (PS5, PS4)
  • MotoGP 24 (PS5, PS4)
  • The Sims 4: Island Living (PS4)
  • Resistance: Fall of Man (PS3) — PS Plus Premium
  • Resistance 2 (PS3) — PS Plus Premium
  • Walkabout Mini Golf (PSVR2) — PS Plus Premium
  • Synth Riders (PSVR2) — PS Plus Premium
  • Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord (PSVR2) — PS Plus Premium
  • Before Your Eyes (PSVR2) — PS Plus Premium
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (PSVR2) — PS Plus Premium
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution (PSVR2) — PS Plus Premium
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (PS4)
  • Stranded: Alien Dawn (PS5, PS4)
  • The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame (PS5)
  • Ghostrunner (PS5, PS4)
  • Payday 2: Crimewave Edition (PS4)
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (PS4)
  • Journey to the Savage Planet (PS5, PS4)
  • Portal Knights (PS4)
  • Enter the Gungeon (PS4)
  • Batman: Arkham Knight (PS4)
  • Infamous: Second Son (PS4)

If you want to play any of these games, this would be the last chance to access the titles via the PS Plus subscription.

Earlier this month, Sony announced the games joining PS Plus Game Catalog in April. This month's lineup is led by Hogwarts Legacy, the action-adventure title from Warner Bros. Games. Two new games launched day one on the service in April, as well. These include roguelike puzzle title Blue Prince and narrative adventure Lost Records: Bloom & Rage – Tape 2. The Game Catalog is accessible to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium members.

