Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PS5 Slim, PS VR2, DualSense Controllers Discounted in Sony's Days of Play Sale: See Price

PS5 Slim, PS VR2, DualSense Controllers Discounted in Sony's Days of Play Sale: See Price

Under the promotion, the digital edition of PS5 slim is priced as low as Rs. 39,990.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 May 2024 15:37 IST
PS5 Slim, PS VR2, DualSense Controllers Discounted in Sony's Days of Play Sale: See Price

Photo Credit: Sony

The Days of Play offer is valid till June 12

Highlights
  • PlayStation’s Days of Play promotional offer kicks off May 29
  • PS5 Slim was launched in India in April
  • All colour variants of DualSense controller are available for Rs. 4,299
Advertisement

Sony has kicked off its annual Days of Play celebration, bringing PS Plus content, discounts on games and more. As part of the Days of Play promotional offer, Sony India is now offering discounts on PS5 console, DualSense controllers, PS VR2, and select PS4 and PS5 games for a limited time. Under the promotion, the digital edition of PS5 slim is priced as low as Rs. 39,990, while all colour variants of DualSense controllers are selling at Rs. 4,299.

PlayStation's Days of Play promotional offer kicks off May 29 and will be valid till June 12. Under the offer, PS5 slim models, DualSense controllers, PlayStation VR2 and select PS5 and PS4 games are available at discounted prices for a limited period.

PS5 Slim Price in Days of Play Sale

According to a press release from Sony India, the disc edition of the PS5 slim, which was launched in India in April, is priced at Rs. 49,990 during the promotion, down from its MRP of Rs. 54,990. The digital edition of the console, on the other hand, comes in at Rs. 39,990, down from its retail price of Rs. 44,990.

PS VR2 Prince in Days of Play Sale

PS VR2, which arrived in India in December last year, also gets a discount during Days of Play offer. The headset is available for Rs. 47,999, after a Rs. 10,000 discount on its MRP. The Horizon Call of the Mountain PS VR2 bundle, on the other hand, is selling for Rs. 51,999, down from its MRP of Rs. 61,999.

DualSense Controller Price in Days of Play Sale

In addition to the console and the VR headset, PS5 DualSense controllers get an attractive discount, as well. The standard white and black colour variants of the controller, which retail at the price of Rs. 5,990, are available at a discounted price of Rs. 4,299. Additionally, different colour variants of the DualSense controller, which retail at Rs. 6,390, are also available at the same discounted price. The controller colour variants include Metallic Red, Metallic Blue, Grey Camo, Ice Blue, Cosmic Red, Pink and Purple.

PlayStation India is also offering discount on popular exclusive games like Marvel's Spider-Man 2, The Last of Us Part II Remastered, Rise of the Ronin, Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition, God of War Ragnarok and more.

The Days of Play promotional offer is live right now and will be valid through June 12 or until stocks last. The promotion is live across Amazon, Blinkit, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance, Sony Center, Vijay Sales and other participating retailers.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sony PlayStation 5 Slim

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
HDD 1TB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
RAM 16GB GDDR6
USB 4
Weight 4.5kg
Ethernet Gigabit
Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
HDD 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD
Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz
RAM 16GB GDDR6
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: PS5, PS5 Slim, Sony, PlayStation, Days of Play, Days of Play Sale, Days of Play 2024, DualSense Controller, PS VR 2
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Hong Kong SFC to Audit Compliance of Crypto Firms After Exchange Licencing Deadline

Related Stories

PS5 Slim, PS VR2, DualSense Controllers Discounted in Sony's Days of Play Sale: See Price
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco F6 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: See Offers
  2. OnePlus 12 New Colour Option to Launch in India Soon, Design Teased
  3. Realme GT 7 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India
  4. Redmi Pad Pro 5G to Launch Soon; Tablet Officially Teased
  5. Apple's WWDC 2024 Keynote Event Time, Complete Schedule: How to Watch
  6. Microsoft Brings Copilot AI Integration to Its Android Launcher App
  7. Motorola Razr 50 Shows Up on Geekbench
  8. Here's When Apple Reportedly Plans to Launch Its OLED MacBook Pro Model
  9. Nothing May Introduce Two New Colourways for the Phone 2a Tomorrow
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch X Could Launch Soon, Compete With This Apple Watch
#Latest Stories
  1. PS5 Slim, PS VR2, DualSense Controllers Discounted in Sony's Days of Play Sale: See Price
  2. Hong Kong SFC to Audit Compliance of Crypto Firms After Exchange Licencing Deadline
  3. MacBook Pro With OLED Display 'Highly Likely' to Be Launched by Apple in 2026: Report
  4. Motorola Razr 50 With MediaTek Dimensity SoC Listed on Geekbench
  5. Copilot AI Comes to Microsoft Launcher App for Android: All You Need to Know
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Ring Allegedly Listed on FCC; Battery Ratings, Ring Size Range Tipped
  7. Microsoft Copilot for Telegram Released in Beta, Available to All Users for Free
  8. Sony Announces PS Plus Monthly Games for June, Bonus Titles for Game Catalog and More as Part of Days of Play
  9. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Hovers Over $62,000, Solana Joins Ether, Tether in Losses
  10. Apple's WWDC 2024 Invite Reveals Keynote Event Time, Complete Schedule: How to Watch, What to Expect
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »