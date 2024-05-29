Sony has kicked off its annual Days of Play celebration, bringing PS Plus content, discounts on games and more. As part of the Days of Play promotional offer, Sony India is now offering discounts on PS5 console, DualSense controllers, PS VR2, and select PS4 and PS5 games for a limited time. Under the promotion, the digital edition of PS5 slim is priced as low as Rs. 39,990, while all colour variants of DualSense controllers are selling at Rs. 4,299.

PlayStation's Days of Play promotional offer kicks off May 29 and will be valid till June 12. Under the offer, PS5 slim models, DualSense controllers, PlayStation VR2 and select PS5 and PS4 games are available at discounted prices for a limited period.

PS5 Slim Price in Days of Play Sale

According to a press release from Sony India, the disc edition of the PS5 slim, which was launched in India in April, is priced at Rs. 49,990 during the promotion, down from its MRP of Rs. 54,990. The digital edition of the console, on the other hand, comes in at Rs. 39,990, down from its retail price of Rs. 44,990.

PS VR2 Prince in Days of Play Sale

PS VR2, which arrived in India in December last year, also gets a discount during Days of Play offer. The headset is available for Rs. 47,999, after a Rs. 10,000 discount on its MRP. The Horizon Call of the Mountain PS VR2 bundle, on the other hand, is selling for Rs. 51,999, down from its MRP of Rs. 61,999.

DualSense Controller Price in Days of Play Sale

In addition to the console and the VR headset, PS5 DualSense controllers get an attractive discount, as well. The standard white and black colour variants of the controller, which retail at the price of Rs. 5,990, are available at a discounted price of Rs. 4,299. Additionally, different colour variants of the DualSense controller, which retail at Rs. 6,390, are also available at the same discounted price. The controller colour variants include Metallic Red, Metallic Blue, Grey Camo, Ice Blue, Cosmic Red, Pink and Purple.

PlayStation India is also offering discount on popular exclusive games like Marvel's Spider-Man 2, The Last of Us Part II Remastered, Rise of the Ronin, Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition, God of War Ragnarok and more.

The Days of Play promotional offer is live right now and will be valid through June 12 or until stocks last. The promotion is live across Amazon, Blinkit, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance, Sony Center, Vijay Sales and other participating retailers.

