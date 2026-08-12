Oppo Pad 5 Pro was launched in China earlier this year, in April, as the tech firm's latest flagship tablet. Now, the company appears to be gearing up to launch the Oppo Pad 5 Pro in India, as the tablet has reportedly been spotted on a certification website in the country. In India, the flagship Oppo tablet will join the Oppo Pad 5, which was launched in the country in January. The Oppo Pad 5 Pro is expected to arrive in India with the same specifications and features as its Chinese counterpart. It could be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 series chipset from Qualcomm.

Oppo Pad 5 Pro Might Launch in India Soon

In a post on X, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) shared an image of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website showing a listing for an unspecified Oppo device with the model number OPD2516. The leaker claims that the model number belongs to the Oppo Pad 5 Pro. The listing on the certification website suggests that the tech firm could be planning to launch its new flagship tablet in India soon. The tipster has also shared the key specifications and features of the upcoming Oppo Pad 5 Pro, which appears to be identical to its Chinese counterpart.

If this is true, then the Oppo Pad 5 Pro could debut in India more than four months after it was unveiled in China in April at a starting price of CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 59,000) for the base configuration, which features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. To recap, in China, the Oppo Pad 5 Pro sports a 13.2-inch 3.4K (3,392 x 2,400 pixels) LCD touchscreen, delivering up to 144Hz of refresh rate, 315 ppi pixel density, 540Hz touch sampling rate, up to 1,000 nits peak brightness, 98 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 16.7 million colours.

The Oppo Pad 5 Pro is equipped with the flagship octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm, which is built on a 3nm process. It also features an Adreno 840 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage in China. The tablet also sports a single 13-megapixel camera on the back, along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It also offers the capability to record videos at up to 4K/30 fps.

On top of this, the Oppo Pad 5 Pro, in China, is backed by a 13,380Ah battery, while offering support for 67W wired fast charging. Oppo has equipped the flagship tablet with an eight-speaker setup, along with a dual-microphone unit. The tablet measures 289.71x209.76x5.94mm, while weighing about 672g. In China, it ships in Dawn Gold, Mocha Brown, and Monet Purple (translated from Chinese) colour options.