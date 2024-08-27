Sony is said to be planning a State of Play presentation for next month, where it will likely showcase its upcoming games. The PlayStation parent last held a State of Play presentation in May, featuring 14 PS5 and PS VR2 games, including the upcoming Astro Bot. Sony likely does not have any major first-party titles close to being announced, but its next State of Play stream could provide new trailers and release details for already announced games.

State of Play Rumoured

The information comes from Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb, who has a reliable track record for developments from the games industry. According to him, Sony will likely host a State of Play event in September. “... there is probably going to be a PlayStation State of Play, not a Showcase, by the end of September,” Grubb said on the latest edition of the Game Mess Mornings podcast.

The State of Play could include details about upcoming first-party and third-party games. Additionally, Sony could finally take the covers off of PS5 Pro, which is rumoured to launch by the end of 2024.

“I don't know if the PlayStation 5 Pro is in the State of Play, but where else would it be?” Grubb said on the podcast.

PS5 Pro Reveal Expected

The PS5 Pro has appeared in several leaks and rumours over the past few months, with some reports providing details about the console's specifications. Sony has not yet confirmed its plans for a Pro version of the PS5, but industry insiders believe the console is on its way.

A State of Play stream in September could thus be the ideal platform to announce the PS5 Pro, before it is launched sometime later this year.

According to previous leaks, the PS5 Pro will come with improved system memory, CPU clock speed and a faster GPU. In leaked documents detailing the PS5 Pro, Sony reportedly told developers to focus on ray-tracing features in games with the PS5 Pro, hinting at improved ray-tracing performance. The documents also claimed that PS5 Pro's GPU rendering was expected to be “about 45 percent faster than standard PlayStation 5.”

Meanwhile, Sony is gearing up to launch its next first-party game, Astro Bot, on September 7. A follow-up to 202's Astro's Playroom, that served as a free-to-play showcase for DualSense controller features on the PS5, Astro Bot is a full-fledged title with over six galaxies and over 80 levels to explore.

The game was revealed at Sony's last State of Play presentation in May, where the company made several new announcements on upcoming PS5 and PS VR2 games and confirmed a PC port for God of War Ragnarök.