Xiaomi’s First Proprietary 5G Chipset for Smartphones Tipped to Launch Next Year

Xiaomi’s homegrown 5G chipset is said to offer comparable performance to Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 August 2024 16:53 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The under-development Xiaomi SoC could be based on TSMC's N4P process technology

Highlights
  • Xiaomi is rumoured to have partnered with Unisoc to develop the chipset
  • Unisoc is said to have provided 5G modems for the mobile platform
  • The Xiaomi chipset might be unveiled in the first half of 2025
Xiaomi, the Chinese tech brand, is rumoured to be building an in-house 5G-enabled chipset for smartphones. A tipster has now provided more details about this mobile platform. The tech giant's proprietary chip is said to launch in the first half of 2025. It is rumoured to be built in collaboration with chipmaker Unisoc, which will also be providing the 5G modems for the SoC. The company has not officially announced its intentions to build a chipset, and it is not known whether it will be used for flagship smartphones or midrange handsets.

Xiaomi's In-House 5G Chipset Details

Tipster and data engineer Yogesh Brar shared details about the upcoming Xiaomi chipset in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). According to the leak, the SOC is based on the TSMC's N4P process technology, which fabricates 5nm processors. The company is said to be procuring 5G modems from Unisoc, as a part of the partnership.

Xiaomi's first-ever mobile platform is said to offer comparable performance to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. For reference, the Snapdragon chip was used in the Samsung Galaxy S22 series and the Xiaomi 12 Pro. Based on that, it is likely that the tech giant will not use it for its flagship smartphones, and might reserve it for the midrange phones. However, a lot will also be determined by the optimisation of the mobile platform.

Notably, Xiaomi has so far utilised chipsets from Snapdragon, MediaTek, and Unisoc for its smartphones. The move to develop in-house SoC could be aimed at reducing the reliance on third-party processors and optimising costs. Another reason could be to provide an optimised experience for the company's HyperOS, which is now being used for all of its devices.

However, it should be noted that none of the information shared here has come from Xiaomi, and thus, it should be taken with a healthy amount of scepticism. Whether or not the tech giant is building a homegrown chipset will be known once an official announcement is made.

Separately, the company launched its Xiaomi X Pro QLED smart TV series in India on Tuesday. The smart TVs run on Google TV and are available in 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch display sizes with 4K resolution.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
