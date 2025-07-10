Technology News
Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl Is Coming to PS5 Later This Year

Stalker 2 released on PC and Xbox Series S/X in 2024.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 July 2025 16:59 IST
Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl Is Coming to PS5 Later This Year

Photo Credit: GSC Game World

Stalker 2 is a survival-horror first-person shooter

Highlights
  • Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl does not have a release date on PS5
  • GSC Game World rolled out Patch 1.5.1 on Wednesday
  • PS Plus Game Catalog added Stalker: Legends of the Zone Trilogy in May
Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl, the survival-horror shooter from GSC Game World, is coming to PS5 later this year, the developer announced Wednesday. The first-person shooter initially released on Xbox Series S/X and PC last year. Stalker 2, developed by the Ukrainian studio amidst the Russian invasion of the country, sold over one million copies despite suffering from technical issues at launch.

Stalker 2 Announced for PS5

“The Perimeter expands — S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is officially announced for PlayStation 5,” the developer said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) Thursday. GSC Game World did not share a platform release date but confirmed the game would launch on PS5 in late 2025.

Stalker 2 on PS5 will support the full range of DualSense controller features, including haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, the developer said. GSC Game World said further technical enhancements for the PS5 Pro version of the game were in development, as well.

Stalker 2 is now available to wishlist on the PlayStation Store.

GSC Game World also rolled out Patch 1.5.1 for Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl on Wednesday, bringing a host of fixes on PC and Xbox Series S/X. The game was riddled with bugs and glitches when it launched last year, several of which have been addressed by the developer in subsequent patches.

Stalker 2 was released on PC and Xbox Series S/X on November 20, 2024, after several delays. Following an extended gameplay trailer at E3 2021, GSC Game World initially set an April 2022 release date for the game. Development was hit severely following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Some GSC Game World employees were also deployed to the frontlines of the conflict.

In May, PS Plus Game Catalog added Stalker: Legends of the Zone Trilogy, which bundles the first three Stalker titles — Shadow of Chornobyl (2007), Clear Sky (2008), and Call of Prypiat (2009).

