Asus ROG Strix, TUF, Zenbook and Vivobook Laptops Discounts Announced Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale

Here are some of the best deals on gaming and non-gaming laptops from Asus during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 10 July 2025 16:30 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon India

Asus Gaming V16 (left) and Vivobook S16 will be sold at discounted prices

Highlights
  • Gaming laptops from Asus will be cheaper during the Amazon Prime Day sale
  • Amazon Prime Day 2025 begins on July 12 at 12am (midnight)
  • Asus will also sell its Vivobooks and Zenbooks at lower prices
Amazon Prime Day 2025 will begin at 12am (midnight) on Saturday, and several companies have announced deals and discounts on their products before the sale begins. Asus has announced that various gaming and non-gaming laptop models will be available at discounted prices during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale. Customers can purchase Asus ROG, TUF, Zenbook, and Vivobook laptops with up to 58 percent discount on the currently listed prices, when the three-day sale starts on July 12.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Discounts and Bank Offers 

Customers who are looking to purchase a new Asus laptop during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale can avail of discounts on many Asus Vivobook and Zenbook laptops. Similarly, gaming laptops in the Asus TUF and ROG series will also go on sale at lower prices over the weekend. However, customers can also avail of additional discounts and offers during the sale.

Amazon will also let customers lower the prices of their purchases even further, using select bank cards to make purchases. During the pre-sale period, SBI and ICICI Bank cardholders can avail of a 10 percent instant discount on various products.

It's a good idea to keep an eye out for new deals during every sale event on an e-commerce website, but customers should also use price tracker apps or websites to confirm the lowest historical price of the product they want to purchase.

Here are some of the top deals on Asus laptops during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Top Discounts on Asus Zenbook, Vivobook and Gaming Laptops

Model List Price Sale Price
Asus Gaming V16 (2025) V3607VU-RP550WS Rs. 1,07,990 Rs. 77,990
Asus ROG Strix G16 G615LP-S5022WS Rs. 2,75,990 Rs. 2,29,990
Asus Vivobook 15 M1502YA-BQ703WS Rs. 57,990 Rs. 43,990
Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA507NUR-LP082W Rs. 1,07,990 Rs. 83,990
ASUS Vivobook 16X K3605VC-RP412WS Rs. 85,990 Rs. 64,990
Asus ROG Strix G16 G614JV-N3474WS Rs. 1,61,990 Rs. 1,29,990
Asus Vivobook 15 X1502VA-BQ836WS Rs. 69,990 Rs. 47,990
Asus Vivobook Go 14 E1404FA-NK5542WS Rs. 52,990 Rs. 37,990
Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA506NCR-HN054W Rs. 83,990 Rs. 63,990
Asus Vivobook S16 S3607VA-RP054WS Rs. 86,990 Rs. 55,990
