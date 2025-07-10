Amazon Prime Day 2025 will begin at 12am (midnight) on Saturday, and several companies have announced deals and discounts on their products before the sale begins. Asus has announced that various gaming and non-gaming laptop models will be available at discounted prices during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale. Customers can purchase Asus ROG, TUF, Zenbook, and Vivobook laptops with up to 58 percent discount on the currently listed prices, when the three-day sale starts on July 12.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Discounts and Bank Offers

Customers who are looking to purchase a new Asus laptop during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale can avail of discounts on many Asus Vivobook and Zenbook laptops. Similarly, gaming laptops in the Asus TUF and ROG series will also go on sale at lower prices over the weekend. However, customers can also avail of additional discounts and offers during the sale.

Amazon will also let customers lower the prices of their purchases even further, using select bank cards to make purchases. During the pre-sale period, SBI and ICICI Bank cardholders can avail of a 10 percent instant discount on various products.

It's a good idea to keep an eye out for new deals during every sale event on an e-commerce website, but customers should also use price tracker apps or websites to confirm the lowest historical price of the product they want to purchase.

Here are some of the top deals on Asus laptops during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Top Discounts on Asus Zenbook, Vivobook and Gaming Laptops

