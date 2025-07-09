Technology News
  Ghost of Yotei Is Getting a Gameplay Deep Dive at a State of Play Livestream This Week

Ghost of Yotei Is Getting a Gameplay Deep Dive at a State of Play Livestream This Week

Ghost of Yotei will be released exclusively on PS5 on October 2.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 9 July 2025 12:29 IST
Ghost of Yotei Is Getting a Gameplay Deep Dive at a State of Play Livestream This Week

Photo Credit: Sony/ Sucker Punch

Ghost of Yotei is a follow-up to 2020's Ghost of Tsushima

Highlights
  • Ghost of Yotei was revealed at a State of Play broadcast last year
  • The game is set 300 years after the events of Ghost of Tsushima
  • Ghost of Yotei features a new female protagonist, Atsu
Ghost of Yotei, the upcoming action-adventure title from Sucker Punch, is getting a gameplay deep dive this week. An extended look at the next triple-A PS5 exclusive will be shown at a dedicated State of Play livestream on July 10, Sony announced Tuesday. The developer will share more details about the game's story and setting, and show off new weapons, game modes, and more during the broadcast.

Ghost of Yotei State of Play Announced

The State of Play livestream will feature nearly 20 minutes of Ghost of Yotei gameplay — that should give players a good look at the game's visuals, combat and exploration. The gameplay deep dive will be hosted by Ghost of Yotei creative directors Jason Connell and Nate Fox, Sony confirmed in a PlayStation Blog post.

“Beyond sharing more about Atsu's quest for vengeance, we're excited to show off her new weapons, new ways to personalize your journey at the edge of Japan, new special modes, and much more,” Sucker Punch said in the post.

The Ghost of Yotei State of Play will be livestreamed on PlayStation's YouTube and Twitch channels on July 10 at 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET / 10 pm BST / 11 pm CEST (June 11 at 2.30 am IST in India). You can watch the broadcast when it goes live in the embedded video below:

Ghost of Yotei, the long-awaited follow-up to 2020's Ghost of Tsushima, was revealed at a State of Play livestream in September 2024. The game features a new protagonist, Atsu, and follows her path of vengeance across the lands surrounding Mount Yōtei in Ezo, the Northern Japanese region that's presently known as Hokkaido. Ghost of Yotei is set in 1603, more than 300 years after the events of Ghost of Tsushima.

In April, Sucker Punch revealed a new trailer for the game, sharing more details about Atsu and her quest for revenge. Ghost of Yotei is currently up for pre-order — available in Standard Edition, a Digital Deluxe version and a Collector's Edition. The game launches exclusively on PS5 on October 2.

In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
