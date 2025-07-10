Technology News
PS Plus Game Catalog Adds Cyberpunk 2077, Abiotic Factor, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden and More in July

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PS Plus Game Catalog, while Abiotic Factor joins the service on July 22.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 July 2025 15:28 IST
PS Plus Game Catalog Adds Cyberpunk 2077, Abiotic Factor, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden and More in July

Photo Credit: CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 launched in 2020

Highlights
  • Game Catalog is available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium members
  • Abiotic Factor arrives as a launch title on July 22
  • Sony is celebrating 15 years of PS Plus
Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PlayStation Plus. The acclaimed RPG from CD Projekt Red has been added to PS Plus Game Catalog as part of the slate of titles joining the service in July. Other games coming to Game Catalog this month include survival title Abiotic Factor, action-RPG Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, roguelike shooter Risk of Rain 2, construction and management sim Planet Zoo, and more.

PS Plus Game Catalog added Cyberpunk 2077 on July 9, while Abiotic Factor arrives July 22. All other games will join the subscription service on July 15. Sony also announced two classic Twisted Metal games, available to PS Plus Premium users this month. Here's a closer look at July's PS Plus Game Catalog lineup:

PS Plus Game Catalog Titles for July

Cyberpunk 2077 joins Game Catalog as part of PlayStation Plus' 15th anniversary celebrations. PS Plus subscribers are also getting an exclusive 30 percent discount on the game's Phantom Liberty expansion until July 23 on PlayStation Store. CD Projekt Red's RPG launched in a troubled state in 2020, but the studio has since released multiple updates to support the game, bringing new content, improvements and gameplay features.

The game tells the story of V, a small-time hustler who rises from the streets to become a Night City legend. Along the way, players get to shape V's journey, choose their allies and decide V's fate in a treacherous, futuristic metropolis. Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on Game Catalog on both PS4 and PS5.

Abiotic Factor will join PS Plus as the final Game Catalog addition later this month. A narrative-driven survival crafting game, Abiotic Factor is a co-op experience set in an underground research facility where you work to contain a paranormal outbreak.

The game is a day one launch title on PS Plus. It had been available in early access on PC since May 2024. Abiotic Factor will launch on PlayStation and Xbox alongside its 1.0 release on PC on July 22.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden was released last year and is coming to PS Plus this month. Developed by Don't Nod, the action-RPG puts players in the shoes of two ghost hunters investigating a haunting in a small village. The game presents two distinct mechanics for combat through its two leads and features plenty of meaningful choices that shape the outcome of the story. Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden will be available on PS5.

banishers banishers

Banishers: Ghost of New Eden was developed by Don't Nod
Photo Credit: Focus Entertainment/ Don't Nod

Risk of Rain 2 joins Game Catalog on July 15. The roguelike third-person shooter puts players on a hostile alien planet. Between monster encounters, you must find loot to upgrade your abilities and survive the dangers of your environment. A sequel to 2010's Risk of Rain, the game features a distinct art style and visually striking battles.

The game also constantly escalates the difficulty as you upgrade your character. Risk of Rain 2 can be played solo and supports up to four-player online co-op. It will be available on both PS4 and PS5.

PS Plus Game Catalog will also add a couple of construction and management sims this month: Planet Zoo and Tropico 6. In Planet Zoo, you get to build and manage a zoo, with a variety of animal species and special enclosures at your disposal. In Tropico 6, you're the president of the titular island, in charge of all its affairs. Both games join PS Plus on July 15.

tropico tropico

Tropico 6 is a construction and management sim
Photo Credit: Kalypso Media/ Limbic Entertainment

Here's the full list of games arriving on PS Plus Game Catalog this month for PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium members:

Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4, PS5)

Abiotic Factor (PS5)

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (PS5)

Bluey: The Videogame (PS4, PS5)

Planet Zoo (PS5)

Risk of Rain 2 (PS4, PS5)

Tropico 6 (PS4, PS5)

New World: Aeternum (PS5)

PS Plus Classics Catalog

Sony will add Twisted Metal 3 and Twisted Metal 4 to the Classics Catalog on July 15. Both games will be available to PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium tier members.

Further reading: PS Plus, PS Plus Game Catalog, Sony, PS5, PS4, Cyberpunk 2077, Abiotic Factor, PlayStation Plus, Game Catalog

Further reading: PS Plus, PS Plus Game Catalog, Sony, PS5, PS4, Cyberpunk 2077, Abiotic Factor, PlayStation Plus, Game Catalog
PS Plus Game Catalog Adds Cyberpunk 2077, Abiotic Factor, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden and More in July
