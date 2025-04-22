Technology News
English Edition
Asus Vivobook S14, Vivobook S14 Flip With 13th Gen Intel Core i5 Processors Launched in India

Asus Vivobook S14 Flip is equipped with a 14-inch IPS LCD touchscreen with stylus support.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 22 April 2025 20:48 IST
Asus Vivobook S14, Vivobook S14 Flip With 13th Gen Intel Core i5 Processors Launched in India

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus Vivobook S14 (pictured) and Vivobook S14 Flip are equipped with 16GB of RAM

Highlights
  • Asus Vivobook S14 and Vivobook S14 Flip run on Windows 11
  • These laptops feature are equipped with an Intel Core i5-13420H CPU
  • The Asus Vivobook S14 packs a 75Wh battery with support for 65W charging
Asus Vivobook S14 and Vivobook S14 Flip were launched in India on Tuesday. The new Vivobook S-series laptops are equipped with 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processors with Intel UHD graphics, paired with 16GB of RAM. Both the Asus Vivobook S14 and Vivobook S14 Flip sport 14-inch screens, but the latter has a touch screen display with stylus support. Both laptops run on Windows 11 and come with Microsoft Office 2024 and a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 Basic.

Asus Vivobook S14, Vivobook S14 Flip Price in India

Asus Vivobook S14 price in India starts at Rs. 67,990, while the Asus Vivobook S14 Flip begins at Rs. 69,990. Both laptops are available in a Cool Silver colourway.

The 2-in-1 Vivobook S14 Flip can be purchased via the Asus e-shop and Flipkart, and it will also be sold via Asus exclusive stores, regional retail partners and multi-brand retail stores. On the other hand, the Vivobook S14 will be available via the Asus e-shop and Flipkart.

vivobook s14 asus inline Asus Vivobook S14

Asus Vivobook S14
Photo Credit: Asus

 

Asus Vivobook S14, Vivobook S14 Flip Specifications

Both the Asus Vivobook S14 and Vivobook S14 Flip sport a 14-inch WUXGA (1,920×1,200 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, and up to 300nits peak brightness. The display on the Vivobook S14 Flip is a touchscreen panel with stylus support that offers 360-degree rotation.

Asus has equipped the Vivobook S14 and Vivobook S14 Flip with an Intel Core i5-13420H CPU with Intel UHD graphics. They have 16GB of RAM that can expanded to 24GB via a second slot, and a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD.

You get a 1080p Full-HD camera with a privacy shutter on both laptops. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. The Asus Vivobook S14 is equipped with two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports and an HDMI 2.1 port.

vivobook s14 flip asus inline Asus Vivobook S14 Flip

Asus Vivobook S14 Flip
Photo Credit: Asus

 

On the other hand, the Vivobook S14 Flip has a USB 2.0 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, and an HDMI 2.1 port. Both models have a 3.5mm combo audio jack.

The Asus Vivobook S14 packs a 4-cell 70Wh Li-ion battery that can be charged at 65W, while the Vivobook S14 Flip has a 3-cell 50Wh Li-ion battery with support for 90W charging. Both models have a US MIL-STD 810H durability certification. The Vivobook S14 measures 315.2×223.4×17.9mm and weighs 1.4kg, while the Vivobook S14 Flip measures 313.2×227.6×18.9mm and weighs 1.5kg

Asus Vivobook S14 (2025, Intel Core i5) Laptop

Asus Vivobook S14 (2025, Intel Core i5) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1200 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11 Home
SSD 512GB
Graphics Intel UHD Graphics
Weight 1.40 kg
Asus Vivobook S14 Flip (2025, Intel Core i5) Laptop

Asus Vivobook S14 Flip (2025, Intel Core i5) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1200 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11 Home
SSD 512GB
Graphics Intel UHD Graphics
Weight 1.50 kg
Comments

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works.
HTech's Madhav Sheth Joins Nxtcell to Lead Launch of Alcatel Smartphones in India; Teases New Honor Products

