Starfield, Bethesda's sci-fi RPG that released on Xbox Series S/X and PC in 2023, will reportedly arrive on PS5 next year. The game's PlayStation launch is said to coincide with the release of the game's second expansion. Starfield has been rumoured to launch on PS5 after Microsoft pivoted to releasing Xbox games on Sony's platform. While Bethesda has not confirmed a PS5 version in the works, Xbox chief Phil Spencer has suggested the RPG could eventually be released on the platform.

Starfield Coming to PS5 in 2026

According to an MP1st report, Microsoft intends to bring Starfield to PS5 in Spring 2026, between mid-March and mid-June. Citing sources, the report claimed Starfield's PS5 release had been pushed back from 2025, partly because of underwhelming sales of its first expansion, Shattered Space.

The Xbox parent is reportedly aiming to release Starfield's second expansion and other quality-of-life updates alongside the PS5 version of the game. Microsoft, however, isn't planning to make an official announcement any time soon. The report said the company was not expected to share an update on Starfield at Gamescom this month.

Xbox Games Releasing on PS5

Earlier this year, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer had refused to rule out the possibility of Starfield releasing on rival platforms like the PS5, doubling down on Microsoft's multiplatform release strategy in an interview. The executed had at the time responded “no” when asked if he could confirm that Starfield would remain an Xbox console exclusive. “There's no specific game that I would — this kind of goes back to my ‘red line' answer — like there's no reason for me to put a ring fence around any game and say ‘this game will not go to a place where it will find players, where it will have business success for us',” he had said in the interview.

Since announcing last year that it would release some of its first-party games on PS5, Microsoft has seen encouraging results. Playground Games' Forza Horizon 5, previously an Xbox and PC exclusive, launched on PS5 in April and reportedly became the best-selling game on the platform in 2025. Bethesda's The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered was one of the best-selling PlayStation Store titles in April, as well.

Meanwhile, more Xbox games are set to be released on PS5 this year. Gears of War: Reloaded, a remastered version of the original game, will launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X simultaneously on August 26, 2025. Before that, an enhanced version of Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is coming to PS5 on August 12.

A recent report also claimed that upcoming titles Gears of War: E-Day, the next mainline game in the Gears of War series, and State of Decay 3 will be released on PS5 next year.

Starfield released on September 6, 2023, on PC and Xbox Series S/X. The game's Shattered Space expansion came out a year later.