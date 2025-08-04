Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Starfield to Reportedly Release on PS5 in Spring 2026, Alongside New Expansion

Starfield to Reportedly Release on PS5 in Spring 2026, Alongside New Expansion

Starfield was launched on PC and Xbox Series S/X in 2023.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 4 August 2025 16:11 IST
Starfield to Reportedly Release on PS5 in Spring 2026, Alongside New Expansion

Photo Credit: Bethesda

Starfield's Shattered Space expansion released on September 30, 2024

Highlights
  • Starfield was Bethesda's first new IP in over two decades
  • The Bethesda RPG is available on Xbox Game Pass
  • Bethesda's Oblivion Remastered released on PS5 in April
Advertisement

Starfield, Bethesda's sci-fi RPG that released on Xbox Series S/X and PC in 2023, will reportedly arrive on PS5 next year. The game's PlayStation launch is said to coincide with the release of the game's second expansion. Starfield has been rumoured to launch on PS5 after Microsoft pivoted to releasing Xbox games on Sony's platform. While Bethesda has not confirmed a PS5 version in the works, Xbox chief Phil Spencer has suggested the RPG could eventually be released on the platform.

Starfield Coming to PS5 in 2026

According to an MP1st report, Microsoft intends to bring Starfield to PS5 in Spring 2026, between mid-March and mid-June. Citing sources, the report claimed Starfield's PS5 release had been pushed back from 2025, partly because of underwhelming sales of its first expansion, Shattered Space.

The Xbox parent is reportedly aiming to release Starfield's second expansion and other quality-of-life updates alongside the PS5 version of the game. Microsoft, however, isn't planning to make an official announcement any time soon. The report said the company was not expected to share an update on Starfield at Gamescom this month.

Xbox Games Releasing on PS5

Earlier this year, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer had refused to rule out the possibility of Starfield releasing on rival platforms like the PS5, doubling down on Microsoft's multiplatform release strategy in an interview. The executed had at the time responded “no” when asked if he could confirm that Starfield would remain an Xbox console exclusive. “There's no specific game that I would — this kind of goes back to my ‘red line' answer — like there's no reason for me to put a ring fence around any game and say ‘this game will not go to a place where it will find players, where it will have business success for us',” he had said in the interview.

Since announcing last year that it would release some of its first-party games on PS5, Microsoft has seen encouraging results. Playground Games' Forza Horizon 5, previously an Xbox and PC exclusive, launched on PS5 in April and reportedly became the best-selling game on the platform in 2025. Bethesda's The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered was one of the best-selling PlayStation Store titles in April, as well.

Meanwhile, more Xbox games are set to be released on PS5 this year. Gears of War: Reloaded, a remastered version of the original game, will launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X simultaneously on August 26, 2025. Before that, an enhanced version of Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is coming to PS5 on August 12.

A recent report also claimed that upcoming titles Gears of War: E-Day, the next mainline game in the Gears of War series, and State of Decay 3 will be released on PS5 next year.

Starfield released on September 6, 2023, on PC and Xbox Series S/X. The game's Shattered Space expansion came out a year later.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Starfield, PS5, Xbox, PC, Microsoft, Bethesda
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2025 Best-Selling Products Include Samsung Galaxy A55, iQOO Neo 10R and OnePlus Pad Go

Related Stories

Starfield to Reportedly Release on PS5 in Spring 2026, Alongside New Expansion
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y400 5G Launched in India With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC: Check Price
  2. Here's Why WhatsApp Banned 98 Lakh Accounts in India in June
  3. Honor Play 70 Plus Launched With Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 Chip: Check Price
  4. Lenovo Legion R7000 (2025) Launched With Nvidia RTX 5050 GPU: See Price
  5. Vivo Y04s Launched With Unisoc T612 Chipset, 6,000mAh Battery
  6. WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Avoid Texts From Strangers This Way
  7. Vivo T4R 5G Brings Flagship Power, Premium Design: All for Under Rs. 20,000
  8. Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Top Deals on Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh
  9. Truecaller to Discontinue Call Recording Feature on iPhones from September 30
  10. Top Bluetooth Speaker Deals During Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Starfield to Reportedly Release on PS5 in Spring 2026, Alongside New Expansion
  2. Truecaller to Discontinue Call Recording Feature on iPhones from September 30
  3. WhatsApp for Android Said to Be Developing Username Keys to Help Users Avoid Unsolicited Messages
  4. Vivo Y04s Launched With 6.74-Inch Display, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  5. Honor Play 70 Plus With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 Chip Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Lenovo Legion R7000 (2025) Launched With Ryzen 7 H255 CPU, Nvidia RTX 5050 GPU: Price, Specifications
  7. WhatsApp Banned 98 Lakh Accounts in June in India Citing Harmful Activity
  8. Infinix GT 30 5G+ India Launch Confirmed for August 8; Key Specifications Revealed
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE to Debut With Exynos 2400 SoC and 4,900mAh Battery: Report
  10. Apple Reportedly Developing a ChatGPT-Style Answer Engine
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »