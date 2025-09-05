Technology News
Lenovo Legion Go 2 With AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme Chip, 8.8-Inch OLED Display Debuts at IFA Berlin 2025

The Lenovo Legion Go 2 will be available in select markets this month, starting at EUR 999.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 September 2025 16:12 IST
Photo Credit: Lenovo

The Lenovo Legion Go 2's OLED display supports variable refresh rates of up tp 144Hz

Highlights
  • The Lenovo Legion Go 2 runs Windows 11
  • The gaming handheld was unveiled at the IFA Berlin tech trade show
  • The Lenovo Legion Go 2 features a fingerprint scanner on the power button
Lenovo debuted its next-generation gaming handheld, the Lenovo Legion Go 2, at IFA Berlin Friday. Days after the new handheld fully leaked, it has now gone official alongside a lineup of Lenovo devices, confirming specifications and features. Just as the leaks showed, the Legion Go 2 runs on the AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip, paired with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. The Windows 11 handheld comes with an 8.8-inch OLED screen, detachable controllers, and a 78Whr battery that's 50 percent higher in capacity than the first-generation Legion Go.

Lenovo Legion Go 2 Price, Availability

The considerable hardware upgrades on the Lenovo Legion Go 2 also come with a much bigger price. The new handheld will be available from September 2025 in a single “Eclipse Black colourway, with an expected starting price of EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 1,03,000), Lenovo said in a press release. The device will be available in select markets from September 2025.

As per The Verge, The Legion Go 2 will be available in four variants: the base model with AMD Ryzen Z2 chip, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage, an AMZ Z2 + 32GB + 1TB variant, an AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme variant with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, and a top-end version with 2TB storage.

Legion Go FPS Mode 45 Degree Front Facing transparency legion go 2

The Legion Go 2 features detachable TrueStrike controllers
Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Legion Go 2 Specifications

The Legion Go 2 runs on up to AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chipset with Windows 11 onboard. It features an 8.8-inch (1920 x1200) OLED display, lowering the resolution from its predecessor's 1600p screen. The 16:10 touchscreen supports variable refresh rates of up 144Hz and goes up to 500 nits of brightness.

The handheld comes with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 2TB of M.2 PCIe SSD (Gen 4) storage, which can be expanded with up to 2TB of external storage via a microSD card slot. In addition to the card reader, the port selection on the Legion Go 2 includes two USB Type-C ports (USB 4.0, up to DisplayPort 2.0, Power Delivery 3.0) and a 3.5mm audio combo jack.

Connectivity options on the handheld include Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) 2×2 and Bluetooth 5.3. It comes with a pair of 2W integrated speakers, dual-array near-field microphone, and a fingerprint sensor incorporated into the power button.

The Lenovo Legion Go 2 packs a 78Whr battery that charges with a 65W AC adapter. Lenovo says the battery supports “Super Rapid Charge” technology for faster charge times.

With its detachable TrueStrike controllers attached, the handheld measures 295.6mm x 136.7mm x 42.25mm and weighs approximately 920 grams.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Lenovo Legion Go 2, Lenovo, Gaming Handheld, Windows, Windows 11, AMD
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
IFA 2025: Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 8 and ThinkPad P16v Gen 3 Laptops Announced Alongside Other ThinkPad P-Series Models

