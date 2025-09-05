Lenovo debuted its next-generation gaming handheld, the Lenovo Legion Go 2, at IFA Berlin Friday. Days after the new handheld fully leaked, it has now gone official alongside a lineup of Lenovo devices, confirming specifications and features. Just as the leaks showed, the Legion Go 2 runs on the AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip, paired with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. The Windows 11 handheld comes with an 8.8-inch OLED screen, detachable controllers, and a 78Whr battery that's 50 percent higher in capacity than the first-generation Legion Go.

Lenovo Legion Go 2 Price, Availability

The considerable hardware upgrades on the Lenovo Legion Go 2 also come with a much bigger price. The new handheld will be available from September 2025 in a single “Eclipse Black colourway, with an expected starting price of EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 1,03,000), Lenovo said in a press release. The device will be available in select markets from September 2025.

As per The Verge, The Legion Go 2 will be available in four variants: the base model with AMD Ryzen Z2 chip, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage, an AMZ Z2 + 32GB + 1TB variant, an AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme variant with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, and a top-end version with 2TB storage.

The Legion Go 2 features detachable TrueStrike controllers

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Legion Go 2 Specifications

The Legion Go 2 runs on up to AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chipset with Windows 11 onboard. It features an 8.8-inch (1920 x1200) OLED display, lowering the resolution from its predecessor's 1600p screen. The 16:10 touchscreen supports variable refresh rates of up 144Hz and goes up to 500 nits of brightness.

The handheld comes with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 2TB of M.2 PCIe SSD (Gen 4) storage, which can be expanded with up to 2TB of external storage via a microSD card slot. In addition to the card reader, the port selection on the Legion Go 2 includes two USB Type-C ports (USB 4.0, up to DisplayPort 2.0, Power Delivery 3.0) and a 3.5mm audio combo jack.

Connectivity options on the handheld include Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) 2×2 and Bluetooth 5.3. It comes with a pair of 2W integrated speakers, dual-array near-field microphone, and a fingerprint sensor incorporated into the power button.

The Lenovo Legion Go 2 packs a 78Whr battery that charges with a 65W AC adapter. Lenovo says the battery supports “Super Rapid Charge” technology for faster charge times.

With its detachable TrueStrike controllers attached, the handheld measures 295.6mm x 136.7mm x 42.25mm and weighs approximately 920 grams.