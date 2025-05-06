Technology News
  • Samsung Galaxy Fit3: Premium Fitness Tracking at Just ₹3,499

Samsung Galaxy Fit3: Premium Fitness Tracking at Just ₹3,499

By Sponsored Content | Updated: 6 May 2025 18:57 IST
Looking for the Best Budget Fitness Tracker in India? Meet the Samsung Galaxy Fit3 

Tired of fitness bands that either miss the mark or stretch your budget? The all-new Samsung Galaxy Fit3 is here to change that. Packed with premium features, sleek design, and long-lasting battery life, it's your ideal fitness companion under ₹4,000—available now at a special price of ₹3,499 on Flipkart.  

Why Choose Galaxy Fit3? 

1. Stylish Design Meets Everyday Comfort 

  • 1.6-inch AMOLED display for vivid clarity 

  • Lightweight aluminum body that matches any look—be it office wear or gym gear 

  • Slim, minimalistic, and ultra-wearable all day, every day 

2. All-in-One Health & Wellness Tracker 

Get deep insights into your health with: 

  • Heart Rate Monitoring 

  • SpO2 Tracking 

  • Stress & Sleep Analysis 

  • Snore Detection 

  • Personalized Sleep Coaching: Learn your sleep stages and optimize your rest for peak daily performance 

3. Fitness That Moves With You 

  • 100+ workout modes to match every routine, from yoga to high-intensity training 

  • Durable enough for any activity with IP68 and 5ATM water/dust resistance. Swim, shower, or sweat—your Fit3 keeps up 

4. Long Battery Life & Smart Connectivity 

  • Up to 13 days of battery life on a single charge 

  • Smartphone notifications and controls on your wrist 

  • Samsung Ecosystem integration for seamless sync with your Galaxy devices 

5. Safety Comes Standard 

  • Fall Detection & Emergency SOS 

  • Peace of mind built right into your fitness journey 

Limited-Time Offer: Galaxy Fit3 at Just ₹3,499 

For a limited time only, get the Samsung Galaxy Fit3 on Flipkart at an unbeatable price. Whether you're upgrading your fitness game or gifting wellness to someone special, there's no better time to buy. 

Shop Now on Flipkart 

(Limited stock available. Offer valid till supplies last.) 

Comments

