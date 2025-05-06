Samsung Galaxy Fit3: Premium Fitness Tracking at Just ₹3,499

Looking for the Best Budget Fitness Tracker in India? Meet the Samsung Galaxy Fit3

Tired of fitness bands that either miss the mark or stretch your budget? The all-new Samsung Galaxy Fit3 is here to change that. Packed with premium features, sleek design, and long-lasting battery life, it's your ideal fitness companion under ₹4,000—available now at a special price of ₹3,499 on Flipkart.

Why Choose Galaxy Fit3?

1. Stylish Design Meets Everyday Comfort

1.6-inch AMOLED display for vivid clarity

Lightweight aluminum body that matches any look—be it office wear or gym gear

Slim, minimalistic, and ultra-wearable all day, every day

2. All-in-One Health & Wellness Tracker

Get deep insights into your health with:

Heart Rate Monitoring

SpO2 Tracking

Stress & Sleep Analysis

Snore Detection

Personalized Sleep Coaching: Learn your sleep stages and optimize your rest for peak daily performance

3. Fitness That Moves With You

100+ workout modes to match every routine, from yoga to high-intensity training

Durable enough for any activity with IP68 and 5ATM water/dust resistance. Swim, shower, or sweat—your Fit3 keeps up

4. Long Battery Life & Smart Connectivity

Up to 13 days of battery life on a single charge

Smartphone notifications and controls on your wrist

Samsung Ecosystem integration for seamless sync with your Galaxy devices

5. Safety Comes Standard

Fall Detection & Emergency SOS

Peace of mind built right into your fitness journey

Limited-Time Offer: Galaxy Fit3 at Just ₹3,499

For a limited time only, get the Samsung Galaxy Fit3 on Flipkart at an unbeatable price. Whether you're upgrading your fitness game or gifting wellness to someone special, there's no better time to buy.

Shop Now on Flipkart

(Limited stock available. Offer valid till supplies last.)