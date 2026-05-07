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Stranger Than Heaven Gets In-Depth Look at Story, Setting and Combat; Launch Set for This Winter

Stranger Than Heaven will tell a story spanning five decades and five cities across a period-accurate Japan.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 7 May 2026 13:30 IST
Stranger Than Heaven Gets In-Depth Look at Story, Setting and Combat; Launch Set for This Winter

Photo Credit: Sega/ Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Stranger Than Heaven was revealed at The Game Awards 2024

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Highlights
  • Stranger Than Heaven will launch on Xbox Game Pass
  • Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio built a new combat system for the game
  • Stanger Than Heaven will feature melee combat
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Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has finally shared an in-depth look at its upcoming action-adventure title, Stranger Than Heaven. At a dedicated Xbox Presents showcase on Wednesday, the developer shared details about the game's story, setting, the main cast and characters, and its new combat system. RGG Studio also announced a release window for the game. Stranger Than Heaven will launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X this winter.

Stranger Than Heaven Story, Setting

In a 30-minute-long Xbox event, RGG Studio confirmed that Stranger Than Heaven will feature a story spanning 50 years, across five eras and five cities. The game will follow the rags-to-riches story of Makoto Daito, born to an American father and a Japanese mother in San Francisco, who finds himself on a ship to Japan.

The story of Stranger Than Heaven unfolds across five fictional Japanese cities inspired by real locations of their respective eras. RGG Studio shared a detailed description of the cities and time periods players will explore in the game:

  • 1915, Kokura, Fukuoka: an industrial, smoke-spewing town home to one of the world's largest foundries.
  • 1929, Kure, Hiroshima: a port town crawling with the Yakuza.
  • 1943, Minami, Osaka: an entertainment district in western Japan.
  • 1951, Atami, Shizuoka: a seaside tourist getaway.
  • 1965, Shinjuku, Tokyo: the game's pleasure district.

rgg studio stranger than heaven

Stranger Than Heaven will feature five cities across five time periods
Photo Credit: Sega/ Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

RGG Studio said that the cities would be sprawling and immersive, with distinct visual identity and period-accurate aesthetics. In Shinjuku, players will also be able to visit Kamurocho, the iconic district from Yakuza games.

Stranger Than Heaven's main cast and characters were revealed during the showcase, as well. The game features an international cast of prominent actors, including Yu Shirota, Dean Fujioka, Snoop Dogg, Moeka Hoshi, Tori Kelly, Akio Otsuka, Tokuma Nishioka, Satoshi Fujihara, Cordell Broadus, Ado, and Bunta Sugawara. RGG Studio also debuted a catchy original theme song, titled “Stranger Than Heaven,” featuring Snoop Dogg, Satoshi Fujihara, Ado, and Tori Kelly.

The game's story is also tied to show business, as Makoto has a talent for music and showmanship. The game will see him build his own shows from the ground up, creating new music, collecting sounds from the city, scouting talented performers from the streets, and finding success over the course of the story.

Stranger Than Heaven Combat

Stranger Than Heaven also received its first in-depth look at its violent and visceral melee combat system. Players will gain independent control of Makoto's left and right sides, utilising both sharp and blunt melee weapons along with unarmed combat skills. You can control left and right arms and legs separately, allowing you to defend and attack with any limb of choice.

You can throw punches, special attacks, block or counter incoming attacks with one hand and respond with the other. Weapons featured in the game include knives, hammers, katanas, and more.

RGG Studio did not reveal a release date for the upcoming game, but confirmed a release window. Stranger Than Heaven will launch across PC (Steam, Xbox app on PC), PS5, and Xbox Series S/X this winter. The action-adventure game will also be available day one on Xbox Game Pass and will support Xbox Cloud Gaming. The game can now be wishlisted across Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox storefronts.

Stranger Than Heaven

upcoming
Stranger Than Heaven

  • KEY SPECS
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Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
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Further reading: Stranger Than Heaven, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, RGG Studio, Yakuza, Xbox, PC, PS5, Steam, Game Pass
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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Stranger Than Heaven Gets In-Depth Look at Story, Setting and Combat; Launch Set for This Winter
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