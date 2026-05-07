Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has finally shared an in-depth look at its upcoming action-adventure title, Stranger Than Heaven. At a dedicated Xbox Presents showcase on Wednesday, the developer shared details about the game's story, setting, the main cast and characters, and its new combat system. RGG Studio also announced a release window for the game. Stranger Than Heaven will launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X this winter.

Stranger Than Heaven Story, Setting

In a 30-minute-long Xbox event, RGG Studio confirmed that Stranger Than Heaven will feature a story spanning 50 years, across five eras and five cities. The game will follow the rags-to-riches story of Makoto Daito, born to an American father and a Japanese mother in San Francisco, who finds himself on a ship to Japan.

The story of Stranger Than Heaven unfolds across five fictional Japanese cities inspired by real locations of their respective eras. RGG Studio shared a detailed description of the cities and time periods players will explore in the game:

1915, Kokura, Fukuoka: an industrial, smoke-spewing town home to one of the world's largest foundries.

an industrial, smoke-spewing town home to one of the world's largest foundries. 1929, Kure, Hiroshima: a port town crawling with the Yakuza.

a port town crawling with the Yakuza. 1943, Minami, Osaka: an entertainment district in western Japan.

an entertainment district in western Japan. 1951, Atami, Shizuoka: a seaside tourist getaway.

a seaside tourist getaway. 1965, Shinjuku, Tokyo: the game's pleasure district.

Stranger Than Heaven will feature five cities across five time periods

Photo Credit: Sega/ Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

RGG Studio said that the cities would be sprawling and immersive, with distinct visual identity and period-accurate aesthetics. In Shinjuku, players will also be able to visit Kamurocho, the iconic district from Yakuza games.

Stranger Than Heaven's main cast and characters were revealed during the showcase, as well. The game features an international cast of prominent actors, including Yu Shirota, Dean Fujioka, Snoop Dogg, Moeka Hoshi, Tori Kelly, Akio Otsuka, Tokuma Nishioka, Satoshi Fujihara, Cordell Broadus, Ado, and Bunta Sugawara. RGG Studio also debuted a catchy original theme song, titled “Stranger Than Heaven,” featuring Snoop Dogg, Satoshi Fujihara, Ado, and Tori Kelly.

The game's story is also tied to show business, as Makoto has a talent for music and showmanship. The game will see him build his own shows from the ground up, creating new music, collecting sounds from the city, scouting talented performers from the streets, and finding success over the course of the story.

Stranger Than Heaven Combat

Stranger Than Heaven also received its first in-depth look at its violent and visceral melee combat system. Players will gain independent control of Makoto's left and right sides, utilising both sharp and blunt melee weapons along with unarmed combat skills. You can control left and right arms and legs separately, allowing you to defend and attack with any limb of choice.

You can throw punches, special attacks, block or counter incoming attacks with one hand and respond with the other. Weapons featured in the game include knives, hammers, katanas, and more.

RGG Studio did not reveal a release date for the upcoming game, but confirmed a release window. Stranger Than Heaven will launch across PC (Steam, Xbox app on PC), PS5, and Xbox Series S/X this winter. The action-adventure game will also be available day one on Xbox Game Pass and will support Xbox Cloud Gaming. The game can now be wishlisted across Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox storefronts.