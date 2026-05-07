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Apple's iPhone Ultra to Feature Internal Design That Makes It the Most Repairable Foldable Yet, Tipster Claims

Apple is expected to launch its first book-style foldable in September, along with the iPhone 18 Pro lineup.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 May 2026 13:44 IST
Apple's iPhone Ultra to Feature Internal Design That Makes It the Most Repairable Foldable Yet, Tipster Claims

iPhone Ultra might compete with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold lineup

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Highlights
  • iPhone Ultra design was recently spotted in leaked renders
  • iPhone Ultra might feature a dual rear camera setup
  • Apple has yet to confirm the launch
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iPhone Ultra, Apple's highly anticipated book-style foldable, is expected to be launched in select global markets in September. The handset will reportedly be accompanied by the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The design of the purported wide-folding smartphone has been previously spotted in multiple leaked renders. While the Cupertino-based tech giant has yet to confirm its imminent arrival, a new leak suggests that the rumoured iPhone Ultra will be the most repairable foldable among the lot, which could compete with the Oppo Find N and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold lineups. The company is reportedly using a new internal stacking technique to achieve a relatively more repairable design.

Apple Tipped to Use New Internal Stacking Design for First Foldable

Tipster Momentary Digital (translated from Chinese) claims in a post on Weibo that Apple's first foldable, expected to be marketed as the iPhone Ultra, will feature a “reasonable and elegant" (translated from Chinese) internal stacking method to offer a relatively more repairable design than its competitors.

VoltIphone Ultra Discussion
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The leaker claims that the iPhone Ultra's foldable display will be the “easiest” to disassemble and replace, owing to the new internal stacking technique, which is said to be free of “complex interconnected wiring”, making it a “highly modular” handset. This reportedly comes as a result of Apple's “rigorous engineering logic”.

The tech giant's incoming CEO John Ternus, who currently heads the company's hardware engineering division, is said to be behind the first Apple foldable's engineering and development. Ternus is also expected to present the iPhone Ultra on stage in September.

Recently, the leaked schematics of the rumoured iPhone Ultra surfaced online, revealing the internal diagrams of the Cupertino-based tech giant's first foldable. The smartphone is said to be 9.23mm thick in the folded state at its thinnest point, excluding the thickness of the camera plateau on the back.

On the other hand, the rear camera module will reportedly measure 4.46mm, suggesting that it will be about 13mm thick at its thickest point. On top of this, Apple's first book-style foldable is expected to go on sale in select global markets in at least black and white colour options. In the unfolded state, the phone is said to measure 167.59mm horizontally.

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Further reading: iPhone Ultra, Apple, Apple iPhone Fold, iPhone Ultra Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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