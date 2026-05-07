Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 Pro will be launched in India soon. The headphones were teased at the Snapdragon for India event in New Delhi on Tuesday, will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset. While details remain under wraps, they are confirmed to feature active noise cancellation (ANC) and support hybrid connectivity. The Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 Pro will also support Qualcomm's Bluetooth Lossless Audio Technology, powered by the Snapdragon Sound platform.

Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 Pro Support Spatial Audio With Head Tracking

Boat's upcoming headphones will arrive as the successor to the Nirvana Eutopia, which were launched in India in March 2024. A handful of features have been teased ahead of their debut. The headphones are claimed to be optimised for Dolby Atmos and support head tracking, enabling spatial audio.

They are also teased to feature an ultra-low mode. The Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon S3 Gen 1 platform. Announced in 2022, it supports dual-mode and low-power optimised integration of LE audio. The platform also offers multipoint Bluetooth wireless connectivity and third-generation adaptive ANC with natural leak-through capability.

A notable feature of the Snapdragon S3 Gen 1 is support for Snapdragon Sound technology with 16-bit 44.1kHz CD-quality lossless audio over Bluetooth. The platforms also support 24-bit 96kHz high-resolution wireless audio playback. Qualcomm says this is designed to offer improved audio clarity and fidelity for music streaming.

Gaming is another major focus. The company claims the platform supports a gaming mode with 68ms low-latency audio alongside voice back-channel support for in-game chat. It is also said to deliver 25 percent lower latency for gaming compared to previous implementations.

Notably, the Boat Nirvana Eutopia were first showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 before being launched in India. With a launch price of Rs. 3,999, the headphones claim a low latency of 65ms. They come with support for Google and Siri voice assistants, along with Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity. The headphones offer up to 20 hours of playtime in standard mode or up to 15 hours in head-tracked spatial mode.