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Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 Pro With Snapdragon Chip Teased at Snapdragon for India Event Ahead of Launch in India

Boat’s upcoming headphones will arrive as the successor to the Nirvana Eutopia, which were launched in India in March 2024.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 May 2026 14:30 IST
Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 Pro With Snapdragon Chip Teased at Snapdragon for India Event Ahead of Launch in India

The headphones are confirmed to support Dolby Atmos with head tracking

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Highlights
  • Snapdragon S3 Gen 1 chip will power the Nirvana Eutopia 2 Pro
  • The headphones will offer ultra-low latency mode for gaming
  • Spatial audio with head tracking was also teased at the event
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Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 Pro will be launched in India soon. The headphones were teased at the Snapdragon for India event in New Delhi on Tuesday, will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset. While details remain under wraps, they are confirmed to feature active noise cancellation (ANC) and support hybrid connectivity. The Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 Pro will also support Qualcomm's Bluetooth Lossless Audio Technology, powered by the Snapdragon Sound platform.

Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 Pro Support Spatial Audio With Head Tracking

Boat's upcoming headphones will arrive as the successor to the Nirvana Eutopia, which were launched in India in March 2024. A handful of features have been teased ahead of their debut. The headphones are claimed to be optimised for Dolby Atmos and support head tracking, enabling spatial audio.

They are also teased to feature an ultra-low mode. The Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon S3 Gen 1 platform. Announced in 2022, it supports dual-mode and low-power optimised integration of LE audio. The platform also offers multipoint Bluetooth wireless connectivity and third-generation adaptive ANC with natural leak-through capability.

A notable feature of the Snapdragon S3 Gen 1 is support for Snapdragon Sound technology with 16-bit 44.1kHz CD-quality lossless audio over Bluetooth. The platforms also support 24-bit 96kHz high-resolution wireless audio playback. Qualcomm says this is designed to offer improved audio clarity and fidelity for music streaming.

Gaming is another major focus. The company claims the platform supports a gaming mode with 68ms low-latency audio alongside voice back-channel support for in-game chat. It is also said to deliver 25 percent lower latency for gaming compared to previous implementations.

Notably, the Boat Nirvana Eutopia were first showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 before being launched in India. With a launch price of Rs. 3,999, the headphones claim a low latency of 65ms. They come with support for Google and Siri voice assistants, along with Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity. The headphones offer up to 20 hours of playtime in standard mode or up to 15 hours in head-tracked spatial mode.

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Further reading: Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 Pro, Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 Pro Launch, Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 Pro Features, Boat, Snapdragon for India
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 Pro With Snapdragon Chip Teased at Snapdragon for India Event Ahead of Launch in India
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