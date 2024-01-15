Technology News
  Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Teases 'Hundreds' of Builds, Post Launch Content

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Teases ‘Hundreds’ of Builds, Post-Launch Content

The endgame will force players to swap out builds due to rising difficulty.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 January 2024 16:31 IST
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Teases 'Hundreds' of Builds, Post-Launch Content

Photo Credit: Rocksteady Studios

Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, King Shark, and Harley Quinn are included as playable characters

Highlights
  • Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League launches on February 2
  • The game comes with 8 loadout slots for easy build access
  • Rocksteady has promised ‘a LOT’ of post-launch builds
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is merely weeks away from launch and ahead of that, Rocksteady has teased ‘hundreds' of build possibilities for its lead characters. The details come from the game's official Discord server, where director Axel Rydby explained that the endgame portion was based around complete Mastery, forcing players to switch out builds based on rising difficulty. It's too early to tell whether one could easily plough through fights with an overpowered build they found in the early game, but the developer has promised eight loadout slots for easy access to gear — all of which trigger unique status effects and can be upgraded.

“We really want you to feel like you can make each character your own, and build it to suit your playstyle,” Rydby said. “But if you take the leap and really play into the gear, you can find truly crazy powerful combinations.” Rocksteady is using the term ‘Afflictions' to refer to status effects, created by popular DC Comics character Poison Ivy, whose revival was teased via an easter egg in Batman: Arkham Knight. Players will be able to imbue Deep Freeze onto their weapons to discharge icy damage to oncoming hordes, use the Diablo Blaze to burn them to smithereens, or use something called Venom Frenzy to lay out chaos, which I'm guessing is based on Bane's abilities. Then there's post-launch content, which brings in game-breaking combinations. Ivy herself is a ‘precocious toddler' now, bearing genetically engineered toxic powers, but barely any memory of Task Force X. She died at the hands of Scarecrow's toxins in the previous game and was reborn as a new flower.

suicide squad builds discord suicide squad discord

Game Director Axel Rydby offers in-depth details about the build system
Photo Credit: Screenshot

Each character — Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang — comes with their separate Talent Tree, with unique skills tailored to their personality. Harley's tree is composed of acrobatic moves for better traversal across Metropolis and explosion-based weaponry, whereas Deadshot's is filled with critical damage skills that help you shoot the most precise and deadly bullets. Meanwhile, King Shark is melee-based, while the Australian loudmouth Captain Boomerang can blink around the map to get in and out of enemy range quickly. Regardless of what champion you pick, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League functions like a generic looter-shooter where the larger gameplay revolves around firearms. And while Rocksteady refrains from calling it a live-service game, all the elements are still there — a battle pass full of cosmetics, heavy grinding, and plans for progressive post-launch content.

This shift from making beloved single-player Batman games to a Games as a Service approach could have to do with parent company Warner Bros. trying to turn its biggest franchises into long-term products by encouraging buyers to play the same game for months on end. It's an attitude that has been received poorly by gamers, and rightfully so. Elsewhere, a recent Bloomberg report confirmed that despite rumours of a failed Superman game pitch, Rocksteady was never making one. In fact, following 2015's Batman: Arkham Knight, the studio worked on the Batman VR game and an unreported multiplayer game based on an original franchise. Currently, it's unclear whether that title is still under production.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League launches February 2 across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: suicide squad kill the justice league, suicide squad game, suicide squad kill the justice league build, suicide squad kill the justice league post launch support, suicide squad kill the justice league release date, suicide squad kill the justice league gameplay, rocksteady, wb games, playstation 5, ps5, xbox series x, xbox series s
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy S24 Listed for Sale Ahead of Launch: Report

Comment
