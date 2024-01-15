Samsung Galaxy S24 Listed for Sale Ahead of Launch: Report

Samsung is all set to reveal the Galaxy S24 series at its Galaxy Unpacked event later this week, with pre-bookings said to begin a few days later. Customers should likely be getting their new flagship Galaxy S-series handsets later this month. Ahead of the Galaxy S24 series launch, however, a Mexican retailer has already started selling the upcoming flagship smartphones. While Samsung has remained tight-lipped about the phones, various leaks and rumours have detailed specifications and features of the Galaxy S24 series.

Tipster Roland Quandt, in a now deleted post on X, shared screenshots of a retail listing for the Galaxy S24. According to a Phone Arena report, Mexican retailer Doto listed the 128GB and 256GB storage variants of the Galaxy S24, with the pricing set at MXN 16,499 (roughly Rs. 81,000) and MXN 17,999 (roughly Rs. 88,400), respectively.

The screenshot of the Galaxy S24 listing page shows that only 10 units of the 128GB variant of the phone were in stock. And while the listing shows a Buy Now button, it's unlikely that the retailer would start shipping the phones ahead of planned release.

Leaks about the Galaxy S24 lineup have taken over the Internet ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for January 17. Last week, tipster Ishan Agarwal claimed on X that Samsung would open pre-bookings for its upcoming flagship handsets in India between January 18 and January 19. The tipster also added that early deliveries for pre-booked handsets would begin “as soon as January 24.”

Meanwhile, German publication WinFuture.de has leaked the full specifications for the Galaxy S24 series ahead of its unveiling. Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ will reportedly run on an Exynos 2400 chipset in European regions and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in other markets. The Snapdragon chipset will likely power the Galaxy S24 Ultra across all regions.

The Galaxy S24 is said to feature a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) dynamic AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will likely be available in 128GB and 256GB storage options. In the camera department, the Galaxy S24 is expected to sport a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. The phone could pack a 4,000mAh battery.

Samsung's Galaxy S24+, on the other hand, will reportedly feature a bigger 6.7-inch (1,440x3,120 pixels) dynamic AMOLED display and a bigger 4,900mAh battery. While it will sport the same camera system as the base model, it could arrive in 256GB and 512GB storage options.

The top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to get a 6.8-inch QHD+ dynamic AMOLED display. The flagship phone will likely come in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options with 12GB of RAM. The phone is said to sport a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter with 5x optical zoom, and an additional 10-megapixel telephoto lens with support for 3x optical zoom. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is likely to get a Titanium frame, popularised by the iPhone 15 pro models, and could pack a 5,000mAh battery.

