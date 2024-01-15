Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S24 Listed for Sale Ahead of Launch: Report

Mexican retailed Doto reportedly listed the 128GB and 256GB storage variants of the Galaxy S24.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 January 2024 15:56 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Listed for Sale Ahead of Launch: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Galaxy S24 series will be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 will likely arrive in 128GB and 256GB storage models
  • The Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to feature 12GB of RAM
  • Samsung says the Galaxy S24 series will come with AI features
Samsung is all set to reveal the Galaxy S24 series at its Galaxy Unpacked event later this week, with pre-bookings said to begin a few days later. Customers should likely be getting their new flagship Galaxy S-series handsets later this month. Ahead of the Galaxy S24 series launch, however, a Mexican retailer has already started selling the upcoming flagship smartphones. While Samsung has remained tight-lipped about the phones, various leaks and rumours have detailed specifications and features of the Galaxy S24 series.

Tipster Roland Quandt, in a now deleted post on X, shared screenshots of a retail listing for the Galaxy S24. According to a Phone Arena report, Mexican retailer Doto listed the 128GB and 256GB storage variants of the Galaxy S24, with the pricing set at MXN 16,499 (roughly Rs. 81,000) and MXN 17,999 (roughly Rs. 88,400), respectively.

The screenshot of the Galaxy S24 listing page shows that only 10 units of the 128GB variant of the phone were in stock. And while the listing shows a Buy Now button, it's unlikely that the retailer would start shipping the phones ahead of planned release.

Leaks about the Galaxy S24 lineup have taken over the Internet ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for January 17. Last week, tipster Ishan Agarwal claimed on X that Samsung would open pre-bookings for its upcoming flagship handsets in India between January 18 and January 19. The tipster also added that early deliveries for pre-booked handsets would begin “as soon as January 24.”

Meanwhile, German publication WinFuture.de has leaked the full specifications for the Galaxy S24 series ahead of its unveiling. Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ will reportedly run on an Exynos 2400 chipset in European regions and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in other markets. The Snapdragon chipset will likely power the Galaxy S24 Ultra across all regions.

The Galaxy S24 is said to feature a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) dynamic AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will likely be available in 128GB and 256GB storage options. In the camera department, the Galaxy S24 is expected to sport a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. The phone could pack a 4,000mAh battery.

Samsung's Galaxy S24+, on the other hand, will reportedly feature a bigger 6.7-inch (1,440x3,120 pixels) dynamic AMOLED display and a bigger 4,900mAh battery. While it will sport the same camera system as the base model, it could arrive in 256GB and 512GB storage options.

The top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to get a 6.8-inch QHD+ dynamic AMOLED display. The flagship phone will likely come in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options with 12GB of RAM. The phone is said to sport a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter with 5x optical zoom, and an additional 10-megapixel telephoto lens with support for 3x optical zoom. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is likely to get a Titanium frame, popularised by the iPhone 15 pro models, and could pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24, Galaxy Unpacked, Galaxy S24 Plus, Galaxy S24 Ultra
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Realme Note Series Officially Teased; Tipped to Replace C Series or Narzo Lineup

  1. Samsung Galaxy A05s, Galaxy M14, Galaxy F14, More Get Discounts in India
  2. Airtel, Reliance Jio Likely to End Unlimited 5G Data Offers: Here's Why
  3. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series to Launch in India on This Day
  4. Killer Soup Review
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Hands-On Video Leaked: Watch Here
  6. iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus to Get More RAM, Faster Wi-Fi: Report
  7. OnePlus 12 Price in India Leaked Accidentally on Amazon
  8. Oppo Reno 11 5G Series With MediaTek Dimensity Chipsets Launched in India
  9. Amazon Great Indian Republic Day Sale Highlights: Best Deals on Day 1
  10. Best Tablet Deals During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024
