Sony might be launching an updated version of its PS5 DualSense controller. A now-deleted listing on the Canadian Best Buy store revealed a V2 PlayStation gamepad, which does appear normal on the surface but comes with an ‘exceptional 12-hour battery life' at maximum charge (via The Verge). This would be a massive upgrade from the existing DualSense controller, which comes with roughly 7-8 hours of juice, depending on the game. Priced at CAD 89.99 (about Rs. 5,580), the post also mentioned a click-in charging station that would be included within the box, making it convenient to play for longer hours and tuck it away neatly.

Besides that, the DualSense V2 controller seems like an exact mirror image of the original, sporting a 3.5mm headphone jack and an in-built microphone, alongside motors for haptic feedback and adaptive triggers for better immersion. Even the weight is the same, coming in at 280 grams. Being a simple updated version, don't expect any customisable back buttons or swappable thumbsticks from the more expensive DualSense Edge range of hybrid controllers. It is also worth noting that the Best Buy listing might not have included all the specifications, and currently, it's unclear when or whether Sony plans on releasing it.

The company never brought up the new DualSense V2 controller during its CES 2024 presentation either, instead showing off three colourways — blue, silver, and red — for the PS5, which appear to have a metallic shimmer. While not explicitly mentioned, the side plates should be available for buy separately in the future. Elsewhere at the event, Sony demonstrated another cool thing the PS5 DualSense controller can be used for — to remotely drive the Afeela, the company's collaboration with Honda to create a brand-new electric vehicle bearing a giant panoramic screen covering the entire front console.

Back in November, Sony reportedly filed a patent for an updated DualSense controller design, that would leverage AI assistance to learn player behaviour and light up its buttons, triggers, and analogue sticks to assist when stuck at a puzzle. Another idea to forward accessibility was to use the PS5 controller's touchpad as an additional display that would spell out game hints visually. Bear in mind that just because an idea is filed doesn't mean it will ever come to fruition, but it goes to show the lengths Sony PlayStation is going to stand out from the crowd.

Earlier this week, PlayStation revealed the new lineup of free games coming to its higher-tier PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium subscriptions. The collection includes the acclaimed Resident Evil 2 remake, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Just Cause 3, and more. The company raised the prices of its annual PS Plus memberships last year, as well.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.