Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • WB Puts Faith in Live Service Model Despite Suicide Squad's Failure, Hints Shift Away From Triple A Games

WB Puts Faith in Live Service Model Despite Suicide Squad's Failure, Hints Shift Away From Triple-A Games

J.B. Perrette, CEO and President, Global Streaming and Games at Warner Bros. Discovery called the business of triple-A games "volatile."

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 March 2024 15:33 IST
WB Puts Faith in Live Service Model Despite Suicide Squad's Failure, Hints Shift Away From Triple-A Games

Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Games/ Rocksteady Studios

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League released February 2 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X

Highlights
  • Warner Bros. owns Mortal Kombat, Harry Potter and DC franchises
  • Suicide Squad follows a live service looter shooter model
  • Warner Bros.' Hogwarts Legacy was the highest selling game of 2023
Advertisement

Warner Bros. Games remains undeterred by the sub-par critical and commercial performance of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and plans to further lean into the live service model for its games going forward. J.B. Perrette, CEO and President, Global Streaming and Games at Warner Bros. Discovery, laid out the company's games strategy at a recent Morgan Stanley speaking event, reiterating the studio's intentions to invest more in 'games as a service' model, free-to-play games and mobile titles, and expressing doubts about the “volatile” business of bespoke triple-A games on consoles.

Speaking at Morgan Stanley's recent Technology Media and Telecom Conference, Perette reiterated Warner Bros.' commitment to transform its biggest franchises into live service games and suggested a strategic shift away from triple-A releases.

“The challenge we've had is that our business, historically, has been very triple-A console-based. That's a great business when you have a hit like Harry Potter (Hogwarts Legacy), it makes the year look amazing. And then, when you don't have a release, or, unfortunately, we also have disappointments — we just released Suicide Squad this quarter, which was not as strong — it just makes it very volatile,” the executive said.

Perrette said that existing Warner Bros. franchises like Mortal Kombat, Game of Thrones, Harry Potter and DC presented the studio with an opportunity to expand its offerings beyond the console space. “We think there's an opportunity to take those four franchises and develop a much more holistic approach, particularly around expanding into the mobile and multi-platform free to play space, which can give us a much better and more consistent set of revenue,” he said. The executive confirmed that WB Games will be launching several free-to-play games on mobile later this year.

Despite the massive success of last year's Hogwarts Legacy, WB Games seem to have less faith in triple-A console releases, owing to long development cycles and high development costs. A live service model, on the other hand, can offer continued engagement and generate revenue more consistently, the studio believes. Perette said that Warner Bros. will look to expand its existing games around the live service model and suggested that a Hogwarts Legacy sequel could perhaps offer the same. “Rather than just launching a one-and-done console game, how do we develop a game around, for example Hogwarts Legacy or Harry Potter, that is a live service, where people can continue to live and work and build and play in that world on an ongoing basis?” he said.

Warner Bros. had announced its strategy to veer into the live service space at an earnings call last year in November. WB CEO David Zaslav had said that the company planned to transform its biggest video game franchises into long-term products. “Ultimately we want to drive engagement and monetization of longer cycles and at higher levels,” Zaslav had said at the time.

The studio also seems unfazed by the failure of its latest triple-A release, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which follows a live service looter shooter model. The game, which released last month on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X, reportedly fell short of Warner Bros. expectations. At the time of writing, the third-person shooter has 208 players online on Steam, with all-time peak player count of just over 13,000. In our own 6/10 review for the game, we said Kill the Justice League was severely held back by its live service model, with “baffling design choices, mundane mission structure, and unclear identity” working against the game's strengths.

The games as a service model also seems to have reached a point of saturation, with several titles competing to retain player engagement. While popular games like Fortnite and Call of Duty have done well, newer releases have struggled to adapt the model successfully. Heavily-monetised live service titles also seem to have lost favour among gamers themselves.

Hogwarts Legacy, a single-player console release with no microtransactions and live service elements, became the best-selling game last year, selling over 22 million copies.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Fun traversal
  • Interesting story premise
  • Likeable cast of characters
  • Chaotic combat
  • Kevin Conroy's Batman
  • Bad
  • Repetitive missions
  • Grindy gameplay
  • Live service fatigue
  • Unimaginative boss fights
  • Unsatisfying story
Read detailed Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Batman: Arkham
PEGI Rating 18+
Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Excellent combat
  • Engaging story
  • Likeable cast of characters
  • Detailed world design
  • Bad
  • Tries to stuff in a lot
  • Lack of a companion system
  • Tedious inventory management
Read detailed Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Hogwarts Legacy review
Genre RPG
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Wizarding World
PEGI Rating 12+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Warner Bros, Warner Bros Games, WB, Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, Hogwarts Legacy, Suicide Squad
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
OnePlus 11R 5G Price in India Discounted by Up to Rs. 3,000: Here's How Much It Costs Now

Related Stories

WB Puts Faith in Live Service Model Despite Suicide Squad's Failure, Hints Shift Away From Triple-A Games
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2a Review: Something New
  2. Nothing Phone 2a With MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC Goes Official in India
  3. Realme 12 5G Series With 5,000mAh Batteries Debut in India: See Price
  4. iOS 17.4 Now Available With Third-Party App Stores in the EU, More
  5. Google Pixel 8a Could Be More Expensive Than Pixel 7a
  6. Chakshu Portal Launched by the Government to Curb Cyber Fraud
  7. CMF Neckband Pro, CMF Buds Launched in India: Price, Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Announces End of Support for Android apps on Windows 11 in 2025
  2. OnePlus 11R 5G Price in India Discounted by Up to Rs. 3,000: Here's How Much It Costs Now
  3. WB Puts Faith in Live Service Model Despite Suicide Squad's Failure, Hints Shift Away From Triple-A Games
  4. Bitcoin Touches Record High Before Dipping Again, Crypto Chart Shows Nail-Biting Changes
  5. Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Hands-on Images Leaked Online Ahead of Launch, Suggests Metallic Frame
  6. Realme 12+ 5G, Realme 12 5G With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Apple MacBook Air With M3 SoC Seems to Be 20 Percent More Powerful Compared to M2 MacBook Air, Benchmarks Show
  8. Google Pixel 8a Price, Colour, Storage Options Leaked; Could Be More Expensive Than Pixel 7a
  9. Apple's iPhone Sales in China Plunge 24 Percent as Huawei's Popularity Surges
  10. CBDC Not Widely Recognised in Japan Despite Ongoing Trials, R&D Efforts: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »