Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Resident Evil 2 and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Lead PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe Games for January 2024

Resident Evil 2 and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Lead PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe Games for January 2024

Just Cause 3, Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong, and Hardspace: Shipbreaker are also part of the lineup.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 January 2024 15:16 IST
Resident Evil 2 and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Lead PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe Games for January 2024

Photo Credit: Capcom

The acclaimed Resident Evil 2 remake sends you back to Raccoon City to fight a zombie infestation

Highlights
  • The free games will be available to download from January 16
  • Resident Evil 2 has you controlling two protagonists — Leon and Claire
  • A PS Plus Extra subscription costs Rs. 749 monthly; Rs. 849 for Premium
Advertisement

Resident Evil 2 leads the pack of new titles coming to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium game catalogue, this month. Starting January 16, all higher-tier PS Plus members can head into their first day of work at the Raccoon City Police Department as the pretty boy rookie cop Leon S. Kennedy, only to be pit against hordes of flesh-eating zombies. As a remake of the original 1998 game, it features an additional pathway where you experience the story through the eyes of college student Claire Redfield, looking to reunite with her missing brother, before getting plunged into a conspiracy involving bizarre experiments and sinister corporations. Resident Evil 2 will be available to play on both PS4 and PS5.

Lend your ears to the quirky and boisterous Tiny Tina and set forth on a chaotic adventure to stop the Dragon Lord, brought to life by bullets, magic, and outlandish loot that function in a tabletop RPG format. Pick from six different classes to create a unique character, and mix and match skills to turn the odds in your favour while exploring ancient castles and dark dungeons filled with perilous enemies. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands also comes with support for online and local split-screen multiplayer and will be available on the PS4 and PS5. Armed with some explosive weaponry and gadgets, rain hell across 1000 km² of a sandboxy Mediterranean island to topple its ruling dictator's empire. Bomb outposts in creative ways — glide through the air to drop explosives surprisingly or use grapple hooks and ‘totally unsuspicious' parachutes to scope out areas for alternative means. PS Plus Extra and Deluxe members can play Just Cause 3 for free on the PS4.

Leverage your skills in stealth to sneak inside towering castles and hidden forest camps to take on challenging assassination missions and slowly build trust amongst your comrades. Set in the Edo period of Japan, Shadow Tactics: Blade of the Shogun has you control five specialists in espionage — a ninja, geish, trap expert, and more — to hunt down conspiring enemies from the shadows and restore peace in the lands. Meanwhile, Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong pits you in a present-day Boston where bloodthirsty vampires walk among humans, residing secretly and hiding their nocturnal desires. Choose between intimidation tactics, seduction, and stealth to solve the mystery surrounding an attack on the secret society and shut down rumours about a power struggle. It'll drop on the PS4 and PS5.

Put on your plastic uniform and go undercover to stop the notorious convict Rex Fury from unleashing a crime wave across the sprawling metropolis in LEGO City Undercover. Bust car thieves, prevent robberies, get into wild car chases, and investigate over 20 unique districts singlehandedly or with a friend (via co-op). Skating enthusiasts can dip their toes into Session, a realistic simulator ‘that combines ‘90s skate culture aesthetic with modern gameplay.' It comes with a tone of customisation options and dual stick control, where each stick represents your in-game feet, forcing you to transfer weight seamlessly on a skateboard and perfect showy tricks.

All these and more were unveiled on the PlayStation Blog and will be available exclusively to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe members in January (PS Plus Deluxe is called PS Plus Premium in select markets). Last month's catalogue included Grand Theft Auto V, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, and Metal: Hellsinger to name just a few.

Here's the complete list of free games available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium subscribers, starting January 16.

The blog post also details the PS Plus Classics catalogue for January, available exclusively to PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium members. This month brings Rally Cross, Star Wars: Episode 1 The Phantom Menace, Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection, Legend of Mana, and Secret of Mana.

PlayStation Plus Deluxe subscription starts in India from Rs. 849 per month, whereas the Extra subscription begins at Rs. 749 per month.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Lego City Undercover

Lego City Undercover

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Wii U, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 7+
Just Cause 3

Just Cause 3

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Great looking open-world
  • Slick traversal options
  • Explosions galore
  • Bad
  • Average single-player campaign
  • Irregular frame rate
  • Buggy
Read detailed Square Enix Just Cause 3 review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Just Cause
PEGI Rating 18+
Session: Skate Sim

Session: Skate Sim

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Sports
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 12+
Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Strategy
Platform Amazon Luna, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows, PC: macOS, PC: Linux
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Strategy
Platform Amazon Luna, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows, PC: macOS, PC: Linux
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
Surviving the Aftermath

Surviving the Aftermath

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Strategy
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Surviving
PEGI Rating 7+
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

Further reading: ps plus, playstation plus, playstation, ps plus premium, ps plus extra, ps plus deluxe, playstation classics, sony, resident evil 2, tony tinas wonderlands, hardspace shipbreaker, lego city undercover, just cause 3, session skate sim, shadow tactics blades of the shogun, vampire the masquerade swansong, surviving the aftermath, playstation 4, playstation 5, ps4, ps5, ps plus january games
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Motorola Edge 40 Neo Peach Fuzz Colour Variant Unveiled in India: Price, Availability

Related Stories

Resident Evil 2 and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Lead PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe Games for January 2024
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series Design, Camera Details, Colour Option Revealed
  2. Jio Brings New International Roaming Packs Starting at Rs. 898
  3. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With Periscope Camera to Launch in India Soon
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra Full Specifications Leak
  5. Infinix Showcases Three New Technologies at CES 2024
  6. Poco X6 Pro Camera, Display Details Teased Ahead of January 11 Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series India Delivery and Sales Dates Tipped
  8. Amazfit Helio Ring With EDA Emotional Monitoring Introduced at CES 2024
  9. Vivo Y28 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Debuts in India:: See Price
  10. Lenovo Tab M11 With 7,040mAh Battery Launched at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Motorola Edge 40 Neo Peach Fuzz Colour Variant Unveiled in India: Price, Availability
  2. Resident Evil 2 and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Lead PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe Games for January 2024
  3. Rabbit R1 AI-Powered Pocket Assistant With 360-Degree Rotating Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Tipped to Offer Display With Improved Touch Response
  5. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4, Momentum Sport, Accentum Plus Unveiled at CES 2024: Price, Specifications
  6. Jio Launches New Roaming Plans With Unlimited Data and Calls Starting at Rs. 898
  7. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series Design, Camera Features, Colour Option Revealed Ahead of Launch
  8. Crypto Price Today: Profits Take Over Crypto Charts as 11 BTC ETFs Bag Historic Approval in US
  9. Google Cuts Hundreds of Jobs in Assistant, Devices and Services Teams; Fitbit Co-Founders to Depart Google
  10. OpenAI Launches GPT Store With Access to Custom Chatbots for Paying Subscribers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »