Resident Evil 2 leads the pack of new titles coming to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium game catalogue, this month. Starting January 16, all higher-tier PS Plus members can head into their first day of work at the Raccoon City Police Department as the pretty boy rookie cop Leon S. Kennedy, only to be pit against hordes of flesh-eating zombies. As a remake of the original 1998 game, it features an additional pathway where you experience the story through the eyes of college student Claire Redfield, looking to reunite with her missing brother, before getting plunged into a conspiracy involving bizarre experiments and sinister corporations. Resident Evil 2 will be available to play on both PS4 and PS5.

Lend your ears to the quirky and boisterous Tiny Tina and set forth on a chaotic adventure to stop the Dragon Lord, brought to life by bullets, magic, and outlandish loot that function in a tabletop RPG format. Pick from six different classes to create a unique character, and mix and match skills to turn the odds in your favour while exploring ancient castles and dark dungeons filled with perilous enemies. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands also comes with support for online and local split-screen multiplayer and will be available on the PS4 and PS5. Armed with some explosive weaponry and gadgets, rain hell across 1000 km² of a sandboxy Mediterranean island to topple its ruling dictator's empire. Bomb outposts in creative ways — glide through the air to drop explosives surprisingly or use grapple hooks and ‘totally unsuspicious' parachutes to scope out areas for alternative means. PS Plus Extra and Deluxe members can play Just Cause 3 for free on the PS4.

Leverage your skills in stealth to sneak inside towering castles and hidden forest camps to take on challenging assassination missions and slowly build trust amongst your comrades. Set in the Edo period of Japan, Shadow Tactics: Blade of the Shogun has you control five specialists in espionage — a ninja, geish, trap expert, and more — to hunt down conspiring enemies from the shadows and restore peace in the lands. Meanwhile, Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong pits you in a present-day Boston where bloodthirsty vampires walk among humans, residing secretly and hiding their nocturnal desires. Choose between intimidation tactics, seduction, and stealth to solve the mystery surrounding an attack on the secret society and shut down rumours about a power struggle. It'll drop on the PS4 and PS5.

Put on your plastic uniform and go undercover to stop the notorious convict Rex Fury from unleashing a crime wave across the sprawling metropolis in LEGO City Undercover. Bust car thieves, prevent robberies, get into wild car chases, and investigate over 20 unique districts singlehandedly or with a friend (via co-op). Skating enthusiasts can dip their toes into Session, a realistic simulator ‘that combines ‘90s skate culture aesthetic with modern gameplay.' It comes with a tone of customisation options and dual stick control, where each stick represents your in-game feet, forcing you to transfer weight seamlessly on a skateboard and perfect showy tricks.

All these and more were unveiled on the PlayStation Blog and will be available exclusively to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe members in January (PS Plus Deluxe is called PS Plus Premium in select markets). Last month's catalogue included Grand Theft Auto V, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, and Metal: Hellsinger to name just a few.

Here's the complete list of free games available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium subscribers, starting January 16.

The blog post also details the PS Plus Classics catalogue for January, available exclusively to PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium members. This month brings Rally Cross, Star Wars: Episode 1 The Phantom Menace, Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection, Legend of Mana, and Secret of Mana.

PlayStation Plus Deluxe subscription starts in India from Rs. 849 per month, whereas the Extra subscription begins at Rs. 749 per month.

