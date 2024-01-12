The Amazon Great Republic Day sale will kick off January 13, around noontime, for all users. Prime members, however, will get a head start at midnight tonight. The sale promises to bring discounts across all manners of products and electronic devices. As always, gamers are likely to find deals on consoles, games, accessories and more, and handheld gaming consoles are no exception. The Asus ROG Ally, which launched in India last year in July, will be available during the sale with a Rs. 10,000 discount.

Asus ROG Ally, which runs Windows 11, is the company's first handheld gaming PC. The handheld was launched in India on July 12, 2023, promising to run AAA titles and smaller games at 1080p resolution. While the ROG Ally came in two variants in global markets, the Indian market only received the higher-end RC71L variant with AMD's Z1 Extreme chipset.

The pre-sale listing for the Asus ROG Ally has gone live on Amazon. The handheld gaming console is listed with Rs. 10,000 discount ahead of the sale, available for Rs. 59,990. The ROG Ally debuted in India with price tag of Rs. 69,990. It's also worth noting that the e-commerce website is offering 10 percent additional instant discount for SBI credit card and EMI transactions.

Asus ROG Ally specifications, features

Asus introduced the RC71L model of the ROG Ally handheld gaming PC in India in July last year. The console runs Windows 11 and features a 7-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 500 nits of peak brightness.

The RC71L model is powered by AMD Z1 Extreme processor, paired with AMD RDNA3 graphics with 4GB of VRAM (expandable up to 8GB). It comes with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage, which is expandable via a UHS-II MicroSD 4.0 card slot.

The Asus ROG Ally supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, and includes a USB Type-C port for charging. The handheld's 40Whr battery is charged at 65W. It measures 280 x 111 x 21.2mm in size and weighs 608g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.