Vivo T4R 5G Price Range in India and Key Features Revealed Ahead of July 31 Launch

Vivo T4R 5G is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 July 2025 15:22 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T4R 5G will feature a 120Hz quad-curved display

  • Vivo T4R 5G will come with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main camera
  • The handset will feature a 32-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The Vivo T4R 5G is claimed to meet IP68+IP69 ratings
Vivo T4R 5G is set to be unveiled in India on July 31. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed several key features of the upcoming handset, including some display and camera specifications. The chipset and build details of the phone were already confirmed. The price range of the phone in the country has also been disclosed. It is expected to join the existing Vivo T4 series of smartphones, which includes the base Vivo T4, T4 Lite, T4 Ultra and T4x variants.

Vivo T4R 5G Price Range in India, Key Features Revealed

The Vivo T4R 5G will be priced in India under Rs. 20,000, according to the Flipkart microsite of the handset. Recent leaks had claimed that the phone will likely cost between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000 in the country. The smartphone is teased in blue and silver colour options. It will launch on July 31 at 12pm IST and will be sold via the Vivo India e-store, Flipkart and select offline retail stores.

A Flipkart microsite for the Vivo T4R 5G reveals that the quad-curved AMOLED screen on the handset will support HDR10+ and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display will carry an SGS low blue light certification. With a 7.39mm profile, it is claimed to be the slimmest smartphone in its segment with a quad-curved display.

Previously, the company confirmed that the Vivo T4R 5G will come with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary rear sensor. Now, the microsite also confirms that the phone will feature a secondary 2-megapixel bokeh camera at the back. The front camera will be equipped with a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. Both front and back cameras are said to support 4K video recording. 

Vivo T4R 5G will be powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC. It is said to have scored an AnTuTu score of more than 7,50,000 points. The smartphone is claimed to meet IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. 

Sucharita Ganguly
