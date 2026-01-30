Nintendo is reportedly planning to host a Nintendo Direct presentation in February. As per an industry insider, the Switch maker is expected to come back with the first full-fledged Direct broadcast of 2026 as soon as next week. The presentation will reportedly be a Partner Showcase, where third-party developers show upcoming games on Nintendo platforms.

Partner Showcase Planned for February

The information comes for noted insider NateTheHate, who has a track record for accurate scoops from the gaming industry. In his latest video focussed on Nintendo Switch 2 predictions for 2026, the tipster claimed that Nintendo would host a Direct livestream “sometime in February”.

“From what I've been told, the first Direct of 2026 will be held during the opening week of February, with an expectation of broadcast on Thursday, February 5,” he said, citing sources.

Later on X, the tipster specified the format of the Nintendo Direct presentation, claiming the event will be a Partner Showcase.

Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase events feature games from third-party developers coming to Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. The last Partner Showcase took place in July 2025, where games like Star Wars Outlaws, Cronos: The New Dawn, Yakuza Kiwami & Yakuza Kiwami 2, and Octopath Traveler 0 were shown for the Switch 2.

Nintendo has not yet confirmed its plans for a Direct showcase in February.

This week, the company hosted a Direct presentation dedicated to social simulation game Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, coming to Nintendo Switch on April 16, 2026.

Nintendo fans have been eagerly waiting for a full Nintendo Direct presentation, where Nintendo will potentially unveil major first-party games coming to the Switch 2 in 2026, including the highly anticipated next Super Mario game.

The last full Nintendo Direct took place in December 2025, where the Japanese company shared updates on Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave, Donkey Kong Bananza DLC, Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2, among other first-party games.