It's the week of video game announcements. After Sony's State of Play, Summer Game Fest, and the Xbox Games Showcase, it's now Nintendo's turn to showcase upcoming titles on its Switch platforms. The company has announced it will host a Nintendo Direct broadcast on June 9, where it will show games coming to Nintendo Switch and Switch 2.

The Nintendo Direct showcase will be broadcast on the company's YouTube channel on June 9 at 7am PT (7.30pm IST). The direct broadcast can also be watched on the Nintendo Today app.

The show will be immediately followed by a Nintendo Treehouse: Live broadcast, where development teams will showcase hands-on gameplay from titles presented during the Direct broadcast.

What to Expect from Nintendo Direct

The upcoming Nintendo Direct show will be roughly 50 minutes long, so expect a slew of announcements for the Switch 2, which has not yet managed to build a strong library of games since it launched in June 2025. The Treehouse livestream will last around 95 minutes and will include gameplay from select titles featured during the Nintendo Direct, the company said.

Nintendo has not shared details about the games that will feature during the event, but expect a few big first-party announcements for the Switch 2, alongside third-party titles. The broadcast will likely bring updates on games already announced for the Nintendo Switch 2. These include The Adventures of Elliot: The Millenium Tales and Star Fox, both of which are set to launch later this month.

Digimon Story: Time Stranger, which launched last year, is coming to Switch 2 next month, and could be shown at the Direct broadcast. Switch 2 exclusive Splatoon Raiders is also releasing in July and will most likely be featured at the show. Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave, the next entry in the Fire Emblem series, is also set to launch in 2026 and could get a release date confirmation at the Direct presentation.

Major third-party releases confirmed for the Switch 2 include Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight and 007 First Light, both set to launch on Nintendo's console in September. The Direct presentation could include a look at Switch 2 gameplay from the titles.

FromSoftware could show two of its upcoming games on Switch 2: The Duskbloods and Elden Ring Tarnished Edition. Both games are slated to launch on the platform in 2026. The Duskbloods was revealed as a Switch 2 exclusive last year and could get a confirmed release date at Nintendo Direct.

Nintendo is also expected to reveal the next entries in some of its biggest franchises like Zelda and Mario. The company is rumoured to be working on a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, which could be announced at the Direct presentation. A sequel to Super Mario Odyssey is also expected to be confirmed at some point.