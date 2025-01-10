Technology News
English Edition

Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Shadows Release Delayed Again

Ubisoft had, in September last year, postponed the game's release by three months to February 14.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 January 2025 13:59 IST
Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Shadows Release Delayed Again

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Ubisoft has been plagued by delays and the underperformance of some key titles

Highlights
  • Ubisoft said it needs more time to incorporate player feedback
  • Ubisoft's shares lost half of their value in the year to December.
  • The company expects third-quarter net bookings at around EUR 300 million
Advertisement

France's largest video game maker Ubisoft has decided to postpone the release of the newest game in its blockbuster franchise Assassin's Creed again, putting off the launch to March 20 from February 14, the company said on Thursday.

The French company had in September last year postponed the game's release by three months to February 14.

Ubisoft said the additional month of development of Assassin's Creed Shadows will allow the team to better incorporate the player feedback gathered over the past three months. It said this would help to create the best conditions for launch by continuing to engage closely with the "increasingly positive" Assassin's Creed community.

Ubisoft has been plagued by delays and the underperformance of some key titles, including a muted reception to the launch of Star Wars Outlaws in August last year, which did not meet sales expectations. The company's shares lost half of their value in the year to December.

The French group also said that following a strategic and execution review it has appointed advisers to consider and pursue various transformational strategic options to extract the best value for stakeholders.

The company aims to continue to make significant cost reductions, together with a selective approach to investments, and expects to reduce its fixed cost base by more than EUR 200 million ($205.90 million or roughly Rs.1,767 crore) by FY2025-26 versus FY2022-23 on an annualised basis.

It expects third-quarter net bookings at around EUR 300 million (roughly Rs. 2,650 crore) , primarily reflecting lower than expected Holiday sales, mainly for Star Wars Outlaws, as well as the discontinuation of XDefiant.

In October, the game maker expected the net bookings for the third quarter to be down about 39 percent year-on-year to about EUR 380 million (roughly Rs. 3,356 crore). 

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Ubisoft, Assassins Creed, Assassins Creed Shadows
Elon Musk’s Grok AI Could Soon Get an ‘Inappropriate and Offensive’ Unhinged Mode
Bitcoin Price Drops for Third Consecutive Day Alongside Ether and Most Altcoins

Related Stories

Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Shadows Release Delayed Again
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week (Jan 6-12): Black Warrant, Sabarmati Report, and More
  2. Flipkart Monumental Sale Begins on January 13; iPhone 16 Deals Revealed
  3. Poco X7 Pro Iron Man Edition Debuts With Limited Edition Iron Man Set
  4. Xiaomi Pad 7 With 11.2-inch 3.2K LCD Screen, HyperOS 2 Launched in India
  5. Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G Review: Style and Substance
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Leak Suggests Pricing, Colourways
  7. Realme's Republic Day Sale Will Bring Discounts on the Realme GT 7 Pro
  8. Marco OTT Release: Producer Sharif Muhammed Clarifies on Streaming Rights
  9. Poc X7 Pro 5G With HyperOS 2.0 Launched in India Alongside Poco X7 5G
  10. The Sabarmati Report OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Vikrant Massey Starrer Movie
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp for Android Could Soon Get an AI Character Creation Feature
  2. TCL Unveils Nxtpaper 4.0 Display Technology, Nxtpaper 11 Plus Tablet at CES 2025
  3. NISAR Satellite by NASA and ISRO to Monitor Earth Like Never Before
  4. X Rolls Out Parody Account Labels to Prevent Impersonation, Improve Information Transparency
  5. Velvet Ants Venom Affect Mammals and Insects Differently, Claims New Study
  6. Hisaab Barabar OTT Release Date: R. Madhavan's Satirical Drama on Financial Fraud to Stream on This Date
  7. Kobali OTT Release: Disney+ Hotstar's New Telugu Crime Drama Set in Rayalaseema
  8. Parasite Manipulates Plant Cells to Attract Insects for Its Transmission
  9. Photosynthetic Machinery from Plants Operates Within Hamster Cells, Claims New Study
  10. Realme Announces Republic Day Sale With Discounts on Realme GT 7 Pro, Realme GT 6T, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »