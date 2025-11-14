Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Ubisoft Delays Earnings Release on Due Date, Requests Trading of Its Shares Be Halted

Ubisoft Delays Earnings Release on Due Date, Requests Trading of Its Shares Be Halted

The French gaming company behind Assassin’s Creed said it would publish its results “in the coming days” instead.

By Shona Ghosh, Daniel Zuidijk and Jason Schreier, Bloomberg | Updated: 14 November 2025 17:17 IST
Ubisoft Delays Earnings Release on Due Date, Requests Trading of Its Shares Be Halted

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Ubisoft requested that the trading of its shares be halted

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Ubisoft will inform the market of the date trading will restart
  • The company was due to host a media briefing call on Thursday
  • Earlier this year, Ubisoft announced a tie-up with Tencent Holdings
Advertisement

Ubisoft Entertainment SA made the unusual decision to delay the publication of its first-half financial results on the day that they were due to be released. The company also requested that the trading of its shares be halted.

The French gaming company behind Assassin's Creed said it would publish its results “in the coming days” instead, without providing further detail. In a statement, Ubisoft said it had also asked Euronext to halt trading of its shares and its bonds until its results are published and would “will inform the market of the date on which trading will restart.”

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for more comment but said in a memo to employees that it was “taking extra time to finalize the closing of the semester.” Ubisoft's American depositary receipts slid as much as 19 percent. Its shares in Paris have fallen 49 percent this year and closed down almost 1 percent at EUR 6.77 earlier on Thursday.

It's unusual for any publicly traded company to postpone an earnings report on the day of its scheduled release, and the move threatens to escalate concerns about recent setbacks that the company has suffered. In May, Ubisoft said it would need more time to develop some of its biggest titles and forecast no revenue growth for the fiscal year. Last year, Ubisoft pushed back the release of Assassin's Creed Shadows to make improvements after a Star Wars franchise game received middling reviews.

Ubisoft's Chief Financial Officer Frederick Duguet had been due to host a media briefing call shortly before the market close in Paris on Thursday and ahead of the planned financial results later in the day. That call was postponed without explanation and then canceled.

Earlier this year, Ubisoft announced a tie-up with Tencent Holdings Ltd. in which the Chinese company would invest €1.16 billion ($1.35 billion) into a new subsidiary that would hold key titles, including Assassin's Creed, Far Cry and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six. It was the outcome of a process that started in January, after last year's launch of Star Wars Outlaws disappointed and the latest Assassin's Creed installment was delayed.

Ubisoft said in its memo to employees that it had requested the trading halt “to limit unnecessary speculation and market volatility during this short delay.”

© 2025 Bloomberg LP

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ubisoft
Claude Jailbroken by Chinese Hackers to Orchestrate First-of-Its-Kind AI Cyberattack

Related Stories

Ubisoft Delays Earnings Release on Due Date, Requests Trading of Its Shares Be Halted
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases of the Week: Dude, Nishaanchi, Jolly LLB 3, and More
  2. OnePlus 15R Confirmed to Launch Soon: Know Expected Features
  3. OnePlus 15 Launched in India With 7,300mAh Battery at This Price
  4. Oppo Find X9 Series Could Launch in India at This Price
  5. OnePlus 15 Review
  6. Samsung Silently Introduces Galaxy Book 5 Edge 5G With These Features
  7. Oppo Reno 15 Series India Launch Timeline, Price, Key Features Leaked
  8. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Tipped to Launch With These Cameras
  9. Google Could Release Gemini 3 Pro AI Model Alongside Nano Banana 2
  10. Spotify Brings New Premium Plans to India at These Prices
#Latest Stories
  1. Scammers Exploit Australia’s Cybercrime Portal to Impersonate Police and Steal Crypto, AFP Warns
  2. Ubisoft Delays Earnings Release on Due Date, Requests Trading of Its Shares Be Halted
  3. Claude Jailbroken by Chinese Hackers to Orchestrate First-of-Its-Kind AI Cyberattack
  4. Oppo Reno 15 Series Storage Variants, Colourways Revealed Ahead of China Launch
  5. Centre Notifies DPDP Rules 2025, RTI Amendment 2025 Comes Into Force
  6. Apple Begins Rolling Out iOS 26.2 Beta 2 With More Customisation Options, Bug Fixes
  7. Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Edge 5G With Snapdragon X Chip Silently Listed on Website: Price, Specifications
  8. WhatsApp Testing Username-Based Search and Calling in Latest iOS Beta: Report
  9. Bitcoin Slips to $96,800 as Market Faces Renewed Pressure
  10. Elon Musk Replaces X DMs With New Encrypted Chat Feature Supporting Large File Transfers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »