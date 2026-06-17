Amidst its reported plans for shutting down several of its studios, Microsoft has announced the second wave of games joining Xbox Game Pass in June. Starting this week, Call of Duty: Vanguard and EA Sports FC 26 are joining Game Pass across cloud, console, and PC platforms. Other games coming to the subscription service include co-op adventure title RV There Yet? and co-op first-person shooter Abyssus, among others.

Game Pass June Wave 2 Lineup Announced

Call of Duty: Vanguard, which released in 2021, is coming to Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, and PC Game Pass on June 17. Vanguard joins a host of other older Call of Duty titles that have been added to Game Pass recently. It's also worth noting that new Call of Duty games will now no longer release on Xbox Game Pass day one and instead join the service around a year after launch.

EA Sports FC 26 arrives on Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass on June 18 — perfect timing for football fans, with the FIFA World Cup now underway. EA Sports FC 26 was recently added to PS Plus, as well.

On June 16, Game Pass added action platformer Junkster. The game arrives on the service as a day one title. It is available to Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members.

Call of Duty: Vanguard released in 2023

Photo Credit: Activision

Abyssus arrives on Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass on June 25. The FPS, developed by DoubleMoose Games, features roguelite elements and supports up to four-player co-op.

Another co-op title joins Game Pass later this month. RV There Yet? arrives on Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass on June 30. Developed by Nuggets Entertainment, the game released on PC last year and is launching on Xbox consoles this month.

Additionally, starting July 2, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 will be available to Game Pass Premium members. The skateboarding title is already available on Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

Finally, Winds of Arcana: Ruination, a 2.5D Metroidvania title developed by Indian studio Brewed Games, will join Game Pass on July 6.

Microsoft also confirmed the titles leaving Game Pass at the end of the month. Mecha Break, Payday 2, Rise of Tomb Raider, Tomb Raider, Slay the Spire, Ultimate Chicken Horse, Volcano Princess, and Unpacking will leave the service on June 30.