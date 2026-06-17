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EA Sports FC 26, Call of Duty: Vanguard and More Coming to Xbox Game Pass This Month

EA Sports FC 26 is coming to Game Pass just in time for the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 June 2026 19:50 IST
EA Sports FC 26, Call of Duty: Vanguard and More Coming to Xbox Game Pass This Month

Photo Credit: EA

EA Sports FC 26 was also added to PS Plus recently

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Highlights
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard joins Game Pass on June 17
  • Co-op adventure titel RV There Yet? is coming to Game Pass on June 30
  • Xbox Game Pass will also add co-op FPS Abyssus this month
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Amidst its reported plans for shutting down several of its studios, Microsoft has announced the second wave of games joining Xbox Game Pass in June. Starting this week, Call of Duty: Vanguard and EA Sports FC 26 are joining Game Pass across cloud, console, and PC platforms. Other games coming to the subscription service include co-op adventure title RV There Yet? and co-op first-person shooter Abyssus, among others.

Game Pass June Wave 2 Lineup Announced

Call of Duty: Vanguard, which released in 2021, is coming to Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, and PC Game Pass on June 17. Vanguard joins a host of other older Call of Duty titles that have been added to Game Pass recently. It's also worth noting that new Call of Duty games will now no longer release on Xbox Game Pass day one and instead join the service around a year after launch.

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EA Sports FC 26 arrives on Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass on June 18 — perfect timing for football fans, with the FIFA World Cup now underway. EA Sports FC 26 was recently added to PS Plus, as well.

On June 16, Game Pass added action platformer Junkster. The game arrives on the service as a day one title. It is available to Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members.

vanguard cod

Call of Duty: Vanguard released in 2023
Photo Credit: Activision

Abyssus arrives on Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass on June 25. The FPS, developed by DoubleMoose Games, features roguelite elements and supports up to four-player co-op.

Another co-op title joins Game Pass later this month. RV There Yet? arrives on Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass on June 30. Developed by Nuggets Entertainment, the game released on PC last year and is launching on Xbox consoles this month.

Additionally, starting July 2, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 will be available to Game Pass Premium members. The skateboarding title is already available on Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

Finally, Winds of Arcana: Ruination, a 2.5D Metroidvania title developed by Indian studio Brewed Games, will join Game Pass on July 6.

Microsoft also confirmed the titles leaving Game Pass at the end of the month. Mecha Break, Payday 2, Rise of Tomb Raider, Tomb Raider, Slay the Spire, Ultimate Chicken Horse, Volcano Princess, and Unpacking will leave the service on June 30.

EA Sports FC 26

EA Sports FC 26

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Two distinct ways to play
  • "Authentic" preset revitalises offline play
  • Improved Ultimate Team experience
  • Better animations
  • More responsive gameplay
  • Bad
  • Manager mode experience largely unchanged
  • "Competitive" preset strays far from authenticity
  • Improved but inconsistent AI positioning
Read detailed Electronic Arts EA Sports FC 26 review
Genre Sports
Platform Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series EA Sports FC
PEGI Rating 3+
Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Beautiful cinema
  • Well-written single-player campaign
  • Great characters; interesting addition of special abilities
  • Champion Hill game mode and combat pacing in multiplayer
  • Bad
  • Single-player campaign is way too short
  • Campaign difficulty skewed towards easy
  • Multiplayer visuals and pace make it more challenging
  • Zombies mode is not ready yet
Read detailed Activision Call of Duty: Vanguard review
Genre Shooter
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Call of Duty
PEGI Rating 18+
Abyssus

Abyssus

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Comments

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Further reading: Xbox Game Pass, Game Pass, Game Pass June Wave 2, Xbox, Microsoft, EA Sports FC 26, Call of Duty Vanguard
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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