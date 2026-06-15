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  • Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite Price In India Reportedly Hiked; Vivo Y Series Pricing Also Revised

Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite Price In India Reportedly Hiked; Vivo Y-Series Pricing Also Revised

The Vivo V70 Elite was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 51,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 June 2026 14:11 IST
Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite Price In India Reportedly Hiked; Vivo Y-Series Pricing Also Revised

The V70 Elite is the higher-end model in the latest V-series lineup

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Highlights
  • The reported revision ranges from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 4,000
  • The Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite cost more than their launch prices
  • The price hike also affects select Y-series models in India
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In recent months, several smartphone brands have increased the prices of their smartphones. While OEMs have refrained from officially commenting on the hikes, it is largely attributed to the global shortage of memory components due to demand for enterprise-focused data centres. Vivo has allegedly become the latest brand to revise its pricing for several handsets, such as the Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite. It is said to affect mid-range models too, including the Vivo Y-series.

Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo V70, Vivo Y21 and Vivo Y400 Price in India (Revised)

Tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) on X has shared details of the purported price revision affecting the Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo Y21, and Vivo Y400 in India. The reported revision ranges from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 4,000, depending on the model and storage configuration.

According to the tipster, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the handset is now priced at Rs. 58,999, up from its previous price of Rs. 54,999. Meanwhile, the 12GB + 256GB model has allegedly increased from Rs. 59,999 to Rs. 63,999.

The standard Vivo V70 is also said to have become more expensive. The 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant now allegedly costs Rs. 53,999, compared to its earlier price of Rs. 49,999. The 12GB + 256GB configuration is also tipped to have seen its price increase from Rs. 53,999 to Rs. 56,999.

The price revision also affects the brand's mid-range Y-series. As per the tipster, the Vivo Y21 has received a smaller revision, with the 6GB + 128GB variant now available at Rs. 21,999. This suggests an increase of Rs. 1,000 over its previous price of Rs. 20,999.

Lastly, the 8GB + 128GB variant of the Vivo Y400 is said to now cost Rs. 31,999, up from Rs. 28,999. The 8GB + 256GB version has also reportedly seen a price hike, increasing from Rs. 31,999 to Rs. 34,999. It is believed to be one of the steepest hikes in the brand's lineup.

At the time of writing, the updated prices have been made live across the Vivo website. However, the brand has not officially confirmed the reported price revision. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Vivo for a comment on the reported price hike and will update the story when a response is received.

The reported revision follows a similar trend noticed earlier this year. In May, Vivo was believed to have increased the prices of several smartphones, including the Vivo T5x, Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo Y400, Vivo Y51 Pro, and Vivo Y31 5G in India. The Vivo V70 Elite and Y400 are once again part of the latest reported revision.

Vivo V70 Elite

Vivo V70 Elite

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium and classy IP69 rated design
  • Bright and vibrant HDR display
  • Quality primary camera
  • Capable performance
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Telephoto camera operation is annoying
  • Poor ultrawide camera performance
  • Low-light video could have been better
Read detailed Vivo V70 Elite review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,260x2,750 pixels
Vivo V70

Vivo V70

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and premium design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Decent battery life
  • Ultrasonic sensor
  • Improved software experience
  • Bad
  • The wide-angle camera is sluggish
  • Bloatware still there
Read detailed Vivo V70 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,260x2,750 pixels
Vivo Y21 5G

Vivo Y21 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera QVGA-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
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Further reading: Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo V70, Vivo Y21, Vivo Y400, Vivo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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