In recent months, several smartphone brands have increased the prices of their smartphones. While OEMs have refrained from officially commenting on the hikes, it is largely attributed to the global shortage of memory components due to demand for enterprise-focused data centres. Vivo has allegedly become the latest brand to revise its pricing for several handsets, such as the Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite. It is said to affect mid-range models too, including the Vivo Y-series.

Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo V70, Vivo Y21 and Vivo Y400 Price in India (Revised)

Tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) on X has shared details of the purported price revision affecting the Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo Y21, and Vivo Y400 in India. The reported revision ranges from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 4,000, depending on the model and storage configuration.

Exclusive: Price hike alert 🚨

Vivo increased the prices of their smartphones by up to ₹4k:



V70 Elite

• 8/256GB: ₹54999 → ₹58,999

• 12/256GB: ₹59,999 → ₹63,999



V70

• 8/256GB: ₹49,999 → ₹53,999

• 12/256GB: ₹53,999 → ₹56,999



Y21:

• 6/128GB: ₹20,999 →… — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) June 15, 2026

According to the tipster, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the handset is now priced at Rs. 58,999, up from its previous price of Rs. 54,999. Meanwhile, the 12GB + 256GB model has allegedly increased from Rs. 59,999 to Rs. 63,999.

The standard Vivo V70 is also said to have become more expensive. The 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant now allegedly costs Rs. 53,999, compared to its earlier price of Rs. 49,999. The 12GB + 256GB configuration is also tipped to have seen its price increase from Rs. 53,999 to Rs. 56,999.

The price revision also affects the brand's mid-range Y-series. As per the tipster, the Vivo Y21 has received a smaller revision, with the 6GB + 128GB variant now available at Rs. 21,999. This suggests an increase of Rs. 1,000 over its previous price of Rs. 20,999.

Lastly, the 8GB + 128GB variant of the Vivo Y400 is said to now cost Rs. 31,999, up from Rs. 28,999. The 8GB + 256GB version has also reportedly seen a price hike, increasing from Rs. 31,999 to Rs. 34,999. It is believed to be one of the steepest hikes in the brand's lineup.

At the time of writing, the updated prices have been made live across the Vivo website. However, the brand has not officially confirmed the reported price revision. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Vivo for a comment on the reported price hike and will update the story when a response is received.

The reported revision follows a similar trend noticed earlier this year. In May, Vivo was believed to have increased the prices of several smartphones, including the Vivo T5x, Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo Y400, Vivo Y51 Pro, and Vivo Y31 5G in India. The Vivo V70 Elite and Y400 are once again part of the latest reported revision.