WWE 2K26 Review: The Show Must Go On

The WWE 2K series has always played second fiddle to 2K's other big annual sports-sim franchise. Over the years, NBA 2K has established itself as one of the most robust and respected sports games, all while WWE 2K has settled into being merely par for the course with each new entry. Granted, pro wrestling doesn't have the prestige and seriousness of a real sport, so naturally WWE 2K games struggle to find the same consideration that NBA 2K, PGA Tour 2K, and EA Sports FC franchises get. But, at the very least, games about kicking other people where it hurts the most should be entertaining. After all, ‘Entertainment' makes up one-third of World Wrestling Entertainment.

And WWE 2K games have always been fun. There's a special kind of pleasure in smacking the daylights out of your opponent in the ring, especially when playing against a friend. But should the series aspire to be more? Perhaps it could be a closer representation of the soap-opera theatrics and trashy consumerism of WWE, the television programme. Pro wrestling, after all, is theatre. Why can't WWE 2K games be more theatrical? Developer Visual Concepts could perhaps even take greater creative liberty with the series than it does with NBA 2K, a franchise that must follow that National Basketball Association to the letter.

Yet, each new WWE 2K game feels like it's only interested in refining and tweaking the existing template, in building upon a baseline. And WWE 2K26 doesn't break with tradition. It's yet another solid, fun pro wrestling title that captures the televised madcap chaos of WWE, with some improvements and additions that mostly enhance the experience. The new stamina system brings a balance to bouts; the new match types add a bit more variety to the stage and the show; and the gameplay feels a little more refined and robust. With these changes, along with its suite of returning features and modes, WWE 2K26 hits the expected level of quality. But how long can the franchise fight in the same ring before the show gets stale?

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WWE 2K26 plays very similarly to recent games in the series, but it gets a big change to the stamina and reversal system. Now, when you run out of stamina, your wrestler enters a “winded” phase where the stamina meter turns purple. When you're winded, sprinting and reversals are disabled, putting you at a disadvantage against your opponent. This new system forces you to keep an eye on stamina and not spam combo attacks. You also can't endlessly execute reversals without running out of stamina and becoming vulnerable to incoming attacks.

The action itself feels weightier than before. There's a real punch to your punches; attacks feel impactful; and wrestlers react more realistically. The same realism applies to the ring and ringside environments. Improved physics means wrestlers collide with props and other objects in a more believable manner. There's a brutality to slamming your opponent down on a metal staircase or a ladder that comes from these enhanced environmental interactions. Standard combat exchanges feel smoother than they have in previous iterations as well, but that doesn't mean that WWE 2K26 isn't without the series' trademark jank. The clunkiness inherent to the gameplay becomes more apparent when you try to pull off creative moves utilising ropes, corners, and ringside props.

Combat feels more weighty and authentic in WWE 2K26

Photo Credit: 2K/ Visual Concepts

The core principles and move sets of combat remain familiar as ever, but there's added variety in other departments. A few new innovative match types add a bit of flavour to the ring. These include I Quit, a one-on-one matchup where you can only win by grinding down your opponent and forcing them to quit; the Dumpster Match, where you must deposit your opponent in a dumpster; and the Inferno Match, where the ring is set ablaze on all four sides, and you must — yes — set the opponent on fire to claim victory. Similarly, there are more props, more usable objects, and a few new player interactions at the start of the match to set the tone of the brawl. These, however, are more flourishes rather than any meaningful additions.

Familiar modes like MyRise and MyGM return, too, but with tweaks and updates. This time, the MyRise mode features a comeback story of your custom-created superstar wrestler, The Archetype, after a two-year absence from the WWE. You meet an early setback and then embark on one of two branching storylines of redemption. You can play by the rules to rise to the top or be the villain and take the more brash road to success with shortcuts. The MyGM mode adds more match types and rules, along with some new Premium Live Events to the roster of returning ones. There are few other updates to the mode, but it largely plays as fans of the series have come to expect.

The Inferno match type comes with a ring of fire

Photo Credit: 2K/ Visual Concepts

The headline mode, Showcase, shines a light on the career of WWE superstar CM Punk, tracing the crucial matches and moments that defined his career. It's a blend of simulated history and leaps of fantasy, narrated by Punk himself. The mode charts over 25 years of WWE through historical matches, while also allowing players to indulge in “what if” scenarios and explore alternate timelines. Showcase will likely be a treat for fans of CM Punk, but it largely presents a sanitised and simplified journey that ignores the more controversial parts of his long career.

Then there's the Island mode, the online hub world introduced in WWE 2K25, where you can do missions and take part in online matches using a custom character. This time, the mode features three rival factions fighting for the control of the Island, each led by a WWE superstar. You can pick one and complete loyalty missions as you help your order rise to the top. The Island also features a new arena, called the Scrapyard, where you can take part in brawls that feature new environmental hazards, objects, structures, and distinct match conditions. There are new customisation options for your MySuperstar wrestler, along with updates to progression and multiplayer match types in the mode, as well. But the Island mode itself mostly feels a weaker version of similar hub-world modes present in NBA 2K and Street Fighter 6. The missions and storylines are far from compelling, even with the addition of rival orders. And the hub-world itself feels inessential to the experience. Matches are where the fun lies.

The Showcase mode traces CM Punk's storied WWE career

Photo Credit: 2K/ Visual Concepts

Similar minor improvements hit other modes, too: The Universe mode has been expanded with the addition of a WWE draft; MyFaction gets an EA Sports FC-like team chemistry system; and all modes now have deeper customisation options that grant players more control over their superstar creations. These updates make WWE 2K26 a solid new entry in the long-running pro wrestling series, but they also don't go far enough to make the game truly stand out from its predecessors.

In addition to feeling like you're walking around on a familiar street, WWE 2K26 also disappoints with its aggressive in-game monetisation and the excessively grindy Ringside Pass, the game's Battle Pass system. Visual Concepts has since released a post-launch update that addresses Ringside Pass unlocks, but WWE 2K26 remains tied to the larger trend of turning annual sports video games into year-long live service machines that hit the reset button with each new entry.

WWE 2K26 features deeper customisation options

Photo Credit: 2K/ Visual Concepts

In the ring, while trading punches, the core gameplay remains fun and the action feels more authentic than ever. Improved presentation, through both visuals and sound, make WWE 2K26 feel immersive and authentic, while retaining its trashy, comedic, and clunky charm. But will the game feel like a meaningful upgrade to people who have played WWE 2K25? The answer is perhaps no.

It's a little unfair to expect Visual Concepts and 2K to upend a well-established formula that works across franchises. All annual sports video games are now live service titles that prioritise iterative updates with a new entry each year. The issue is that each new entry is a full price release, unlike free-to-play live service behemoths like Fortnite that rely solely on in-game monetisation of cosmetics and Battle Passes. With the WWE 2K series, Visual Concepts could push the margins of the genre and create something that feels like an extension of WWE rather than just a competent imitation of it. That would be a show worth getting ringside seats for.