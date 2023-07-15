Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023, scheduled for July 15 and July 16, is now live on the e-commerce website. The ongoing sale event is only accessible to Amazon Prime members. Users can avail huge discounts on a variety of electronic devices during the sale. From TV, laptops, smartphones to electronic accessories, the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale offers attractive discounts and deals. Prime members can get up to 65 percent off on large appliances like refrigerators, washing machines and ACs. Moreover, these can be clubbed with an additional 10 percent extra savings on using SBI Card or ICICI Bank debit and credit card for transactions.

To know the best deals on large appliances this Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 event, we have shortlisted some of the best discount offers available on the e-commerce website.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best Offers on Large Appliances

LG 7 Kg Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

During the ongoing sale, the LG 7kg Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is available at just Rs. 17,153. The original MRP of the washing machine is Rs. 27,990. Interested buyers can also club exchange and bank offers to further lower the purchase value. With exchange, Amazon provides an extra Rs. 1,240 off on the machine. It comes with smart features like child lock, smart diagnosis, and a 3-step wash. As per the company, this washing machine is suitable for a family of 3-4 members.

Buy now at: Rs. 17,153 (MRP Rs. 27,990)

Samsung 7 Kg Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

If you are planning to purchase a fully automatic front loading washing with smart AI control and WiFi features, the Samsung 7 Kg Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine could be the perfect choice. During the sale, it is being offered at a discounted price of Rs. 29,646, while its original price stands at Rs. 48,550. An exchange offer of Rs. 2,740 can further bring the price down. It offers 21 wash cycles, along with AI control and WiFi connectivity.

Buy now at: Rs. 29,646 (MRP Rs. 48,550)

Whirlpool 240 L Multi-Door Refrigerator

Whirlpool is offering its energy-efficient multi-door refrigerator with capacity of 240 litres at just Rs. 25,790 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023. The original price of the product stands at Rs. 30,500. The company is also offering an exchange discount of Rs. 3,290. Moreover, users can opt from three different capacities, and as many colour options in total, with a change in price according to the capacity. With ‎moisture retention technology, the Whirlpool 240 L Multi-Door Refrigerator offers three drawers and three shelves, providing ample space to store all the edible necessities.

Buy now at: Rs. 25,790 (MRP Rs. 30,500)

Samsung 322 L Double Door Refrigerator

For a bigger capacity, users can opt to buy Samsung's refrigerator that comes with a double door, and a digital display control panel. It is available at a discounted price of Rs. 34,208, down from its original price of Rs. 52,990. It gets two compartments, one drawer and three shelves, along with 5-in-1 convertible storage options according to needs.

Buy now at: Rs. 34,208 (MRP Rs. 52,990)

Voltas 1.5 Ton Window AC

If you are planning to get relief from the ongoing summer heat with a new AC, Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 is offering a great discount on Voltas 1.5 Ton Window AC. The original price of the product stands at Rs. 46,990. However, users can purchase it during the ongoing deal at just Rs. 28,299. It comes with features such as timer, glow light button, auto swing, self diagnosis, sleep mode, ice wash, and filter clean.

Buy now at: Rs. 28,299 (MRP Rs. 46,990)

LG 1 Ton AI Dual Inverter Split AC

For a great deal on split AC, LG is offering its 1 Ton dual inverter unit at just Rs. 39,999, down from original price of Rs. 65,990. Users can also avail an exchange offer of Rs. 3,810. The cooling unit comes with variable speed compressor and AI convertible 6-in-1 cooling capacity, to change the temperature according to your needs.

Buy now at: Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 65,990)

