Technology News

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best Discounts on ACs, Washing Machines, Other Large Appliances

We have shortlisted some of the best deals on large appliances during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 event.

Written by Richa Sharma, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 July 2023 01:40 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best Discounts on ACs, Washing Machines, Other Large Appliances

Prime members can get up to 65 percent off on large appliances

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale offers attractive discounts and deals
  • Offers can be clubbed with additional 10 percent extra off on bank cards
  • The sale is exclusive for Amazon Prime members

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023, scheduled for July 15 and July 16, is now live on the e-commerce website. The ongoing sale event is only accessible to Amazon Prime members. Users can avail huge discounts on a variety of electronic devices during the sale. From TV, laptops, smartphones to electronic accessories, the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale offers attractive discounts and deals. Prime members can get up to 65 percent off on large appliances like refrigerators, washing machines and ACs. Moreover, these can be clubbed with an additional 10 percent extra savings on using SBI Card or ICICI Bank debit and credit card for transactions.

To know the best deals on large appliances this Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 event, we have shortlisted some of the best discount offers available on the e-commerce website.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best Offers on Large Appliances

LG 7 Kg Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

During the ongoing sale, the LG 7kg Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is available at just Rs. 17,153. The original MRP of the washing machine is Rs. 27,990. Interested buyers can also club exchange and bank offers to further lower the purchase value. With exchange, Amazon provides an extra Rs. 1,240 off on the machine. It comes with smart features like child lock, smart diagnosis, and a 3-step wash. As per the company, this washing machine is suitable for a family of 3-4 members.

Buy now at: Rs. 17,153 (MRP Rs. 27,990)

Samsung 7 Kg Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

If you are planning to purchase a fully automatic front loading washing with smart AI control and WiFi features, the Samsung 7 Kg Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine could be the perfect choice. During the sale, it is being offered at a discounted price of Rs. 29,646, while its original price stands at Rs. 48,550. An exchange offer of Rs. 2,740 can further bring the price down. It offers 21 wash cycles, along with AI control and WiFi connectivity. 

Buy now at: Rs. 29,646 (MRP Rs. 48,550)

Whirlpool 240 L Multi-Door Refrigerator

Whirlpool is offering its energy-efficient multi-door refrigerator with capacity of 240 litres at just Rs. 25,790 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023. The original price of the product stands at Rs. 30,500. The company is also offering an exchange discount of Rs. 3,290. Moreover, users can opt from three different capacities, and as many colour options in total, with a change in price according to the capacity. With ‎moisture retention technology, the Whirlpool 240 L Multi-Door Refrigerator offers three drawers and three shelves, providing ample space to store all the edible necessities.

Buy now at: Rs. 25,790 (MRP Rs. 30,500)

Samsung 322 L Double Door Refrigerator

For a bigger capacity, users can opt to buy Samsung's refrigerator that comes with a double door, and a digital display control panel. It is available at a discounted price of Rs. 34,208, down from its original price of Rs. 52,990. It gets two compartments, one drawer and three shelves, along with 5-in-1 convertible storage options according to needs.

Buy now at: Rs. 34,208 (MRP Rs. 52,990)

Voltas 1.5 Ton Window AC

If you are planning to get relief from the ongoing summer heat with a new AC, Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 is offering a great discount on Voltas 1.5 Ton Window AC. The original price of the product stands at Rs. 46,990. However, users can purchase it during the ongoing deal at just Rs. 28,299. It comes with features such as timer, glow light button, auto swing, self diagnosis, sleep mode, ice wash, and filter clean.

Buy now at: Rs. 28,299 (MRP Rs. 46,990)

LG 1 Ton AI Dual Inverter Split AC

For a great deal on split AC, LG is offering its 1 Ton dual inverter unit at just Rs. 39,999, down from original price of Rs. 65,990. Users can also avail an exchange offer of Rs. 3,810. The cooling unit comes with variable speed compressor and AI convertible 6-in-1 cooling capacity, to change the temperature according to your needs.

Buy now at: Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 65,990)

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023, Amazon Prime Day Sale, Prime Day Sale 2023, Prime Day Sale 2023 offers, Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 offers, Sale Offers, Amazon Prime Day 2023, Prime Day 2023, Samsung, LG, Voltas
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 Goes Live: Here's How to Avail Best Deals and Discounts

Related Stories

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best Discounts on ACs, Washing Machines, Other Large Appliances
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day: Here Are the Best Early Deals Before the Sale Begins
  2. Netflix Series 'Kaala Paani' Announced, Starring Ashutosh Gowariker, Mona Singh
  3. Vivo V29 Pro Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With 12GB RAM, Android 13
  4. OnePlus Open Foldable With Excellent Hardware Said to Launch on This Date
  5. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Here Are the Best Deals on Apple Products
  6. Foxconn May Partner With TSMC, TMH to Set Up Fabrication Units in India
  7. Nothing Phone 2 vs iQoo Neo 7 Pro: Price, Specifications Comparison
  8. Realme C53 With 108-Megapixel Camera Set to Launch in India on This Date
  9. Chandrayaan-3 Launch Successful, Lander Said to Land on Moon on August 23
  10. Honor MagicPad 13 With IMAX Enhanced Display Launched at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 Goes Live: Here's How to Avail Best Deals and Discounts
  2. Crypto, Metaverse Threats as Serious as Those Around Dynamite: Home Minister Amit Shah
  3. Chandrayaan-3 Landing Is Important Step for Exploration: ISRO Chief
  4. Redmi Note 13 Spotted on EEC Listing; Another Redmi Smartphone Appears: Report
  5. EV Maker BYD Said to Be Planning to Invest $1 Billion in India for Electric Cars, Batteries
  6. Lenovo Tab M10 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC Unveiled in India: Details
  7. India's Skyroot Aerospace in Talks With French Firm to Launch Nanosatellites
  8. EA Sports FC 24 Revealed: Release Date, Women’s Football in Ultimate Team, More
  9. Google, CCI Cross-Pleas in Android Mobile Device Case to Be Heard by Supreme Court in October
  10. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Razr 40 to Go on Sale in India During Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Price, Launch Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.