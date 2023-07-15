Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 is currently live for all Prime members and is accessible to users through the Amazon website and the mobile application. The sale will last two days - July 15 and July 16. The e-commerce giant is offering several big discounts and deals on a host of different items. There are exchange offers available on select products and customers can opt for bank offers and cashback options, wherever applicable. On certain products, one can even avail no-cost EMI options. Here, we have handpicked some of the best deals on Apple products for you to grab.

iPhone 14

The base model of the iPhone 14 lineup was launched with the rest of the series in September 2022. The phone is offered in Blue, Midnight, Purple, (Product) RED, Starlight, and Yellow colour options. The 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 14 was listed at Rs. 79,990 at launch, but during the 2023 Prime Day sale, the Apple handset is marked at a lower price of Rs. 65,999.

The handset is powered by an A15 Bionic SoC and sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a peak brightness level of 1200nits. The dual camera unit is equipped with two 12-megapixel sensors, accompanied by an LED flash unit. The front camera also has a 12-megapixel sensor with TrueDepth feature.

Buy now at: Rs. 65,999 (MRP: Rs. 79,900)

iPad Pro 2022 (11-inch)

The 11-inch iPad Pro 2022 model is powered by the M2 SoC with an integrated 10-core GPU and up to 16GB of unified memory. It comes with a Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 1,688 x 2,388 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz with ProMotion support. In the camera department, the device packs a 12-megapixel and a 10-megapixel sensor at the back and another 12-megapixel sensor at the front.

The tablet launched at a price of Rs. 81,900 in India and is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 76,990 at the Prime Day sale. EMI offers on the device start at Rs. 3,678 and no-cost EMI options are available to Bajaj Finserv EMI, Amazon Pay Later ICICI Credit Card and HDFC Bank Credit Card holders.

Buy now at: Rs. 76,990 (MRP: Rs. 81.900)

Apple Watch Series 8

The Watch Series 8 was released in September 2022 and features always on-display (AoD). It is available in 41mm and 45mm dial sizes. The 41mm variant of the smart wearable was listed at Rs. 45,900 at launch. During the 2023 Amazon Prime Day Sale, the smartwatch is available at Rs. 32,990, with a Rs. 12,910 discount.

The watch monitors blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), heart rate, atrial fibrillation (AFib) and electrocardiogram (ECG). Menstruating people can also track their ovulation cycles on the watch. It offers a battery life of up to 36 hours on a single charge in low power mode.

Buy now at: Rs. 32,990 (MRP: Rs. 45,900)

MacBook Air 2020 M1

Powered by the M1 chipset, the MacBook Air 2020 launched with a 13.3-inch LED-backlit IPS display with a resolution of 2,560x1,600 pixels and a pixel density of 227ppi. The laptop, which supports 30W USB Type-C charging, claims to offer a video playback time of up to 18 hours on a single charge.

Offered in Gold, Silver and Space Grey colour options, the laptop is offered now at a lowered price of Rs. 81,990, down from the launch price of Rs.92,900. EMI options on the purchase of the device start from Rs. 3,917 whereas no-cost EMI options are also available to a wide range of card holders.

Buy now at: Rs. 81,900 (MRP: Rs. 92,900)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.