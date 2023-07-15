Technology News

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Smartphone Launches to Watch Out For

Amazon Prime Day Sale has kicked off and a lot of exciting products are up for grabs at amazing discounts and offers.

Written by Ishaan Singh, Edited by Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 15 July 2023 03:38 IST
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is bringing a host of new smartphone launches

Highlights
  • Moto Razr 40 Ultra is available at a bank discount of up to Rs. 7000
  • OnePlus Nord 3 5G gets a bank discount of up to Rs. 1000
  • Samsung Galaxy M34 5G can be bought at Rs. 16,999 with bank offers

Amazon's Prime Day Sale is here and it is one of the best times to upgrade your existing smartphone. The sale had a bunch of new smartphone launches lined up including the new Moto Razr 40, Moto Razr 40 Ultra, OnePlus Nord 3 5G and a lot more. In this article, we'll tell you which ones to watch out for. You can buy these newly launched products using the corresponding link mentioned below.

Motorola Razr 40 & Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

First up on the list, are the new foldable smartphones from Motorola, the Razr 40 & Razr 40 Ultra.

Both of these phones fold vertically and they look and feel quite premium. The Razr 40 comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and can unfold to a 6.9-inch pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It sports a 4,200mAh battery and comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Prime Day Phone Launches moto razr 40 Prime Day Phone Launches moto razr 40

Moto Razr 40 can be bought at a discount of up to Rs. 5000 after combining bank offers

It has a 1.5-inch OLED cover screen along with a 64-Megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. There's a 32-Megapixel selfie camera in the folding display. The smartphone can be purchased for Rs. 54,999 with bank offers.

Buy Motorola Razr 40: Rs. 54,999, including bank offers

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, has a 6.9-inch pOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate and it sports a 3.6-inch AMOLED cover display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Prime Day Phone Launches moto razr 40 ultra Prime Day Phone Launches moto razr 40 ultra

Moto Razr 40 Ultra gets a bank discount of up to Rs. 7000 during the sale

The smartphone packs by a 3,800mAh battery and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of Internal storage. It features a 12-Megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide on the outside, and a 32-Megapixel selfie camera in the folding display. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra can be bought for as low as Rs. 82,999 after combining the coupon code and bank offers.

Buy Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: Rs. 82,999, including bank offers

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

This one's for all the OxygenOS fans out there. The latest addition to the OnePlus Nord lineup is the OnePlus Nord 3 5G.

The phone has decent build quality, and features a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and can charge using the provided 80W SUPERVOOC charger. It uses MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and it comes in two configurations, one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and the other with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Prime Day Phone Launches oneplus nord 3 5G Prime Day Phone Launches oneplus nord 3 5G

OnePlus Nord 3 5G can be bought at a discount of up to Rs. 1000 after combining bank offers

The smartphone uses a 50-megapixel triple-rear camera setup along with a 16-megapixel front camera. It runs OxygenOS 13.1 which is based on Android 13. The smartphone can be bought for as low as Rs. 32,999 after you combine the bank offers and coupon codes.

Buy OnePlus Nord 3 5G: Rs. 32,999, including bank offers

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

Lastly, we have an M Series smartphone from Samsung. It is the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G. The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G comes with a redesigned body, and features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Prime Day Phone Launches M34 5g Prime Day Phone Launches M34 5g

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is available in two colours, Midnight Blue and Prism Silver

The smartphone uses a 6,000mAh battery and is powered by Samsung's Exynos 1280 SoC. It comes in two configurations, 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage. It sports a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 13-megapixel front camera. It runs on Android 13. The Galaxy M34 5G can be purchased for as low as Rs. 16,999 after you combine all the bank offers and coupon codes.

Buy Samsung Galaxy M34 5G: Rs. 16,999, including bank offers

All of the above-mentioned prices can change at any point during the Amazon Prime Day Sale, so it is better to grab these deals as soon as possible! For more deals like these and all things tech, keep following Gadgets360.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality
  • Good display
  • Powerful performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Excellent primary camera performance
  • Clean software
  • Bad
  • Ultra-wide camera could have been better
  • Competition offers better IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 3 5G review
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1240x2772 pixels
Further reading: Amazon Prime Day 2023, Prime Day 2023, Sale Offers, Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale, Prime Day Sale 2023, Prime Day Sale, Moto Razr 40 Price, Moto Razr 40 Ultra, OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Samsung Galaxy M34 5G
Ishaan Singh
Ishaan Singh
Ishaan Singh is an Anchor and Producer at Gadgets360. He has worked as an Assistant Director, a video producer, and a photographer and content developer in the film and media sector for over half a decade now. Most of his work has been for Visual Platforms over the years, from trying out the latest devices to making video content on technology. He knows everything there is to know about filmmaking and content development. He's worked in cinematography, direction, editing, and anchoring, ...More
