Starfield PS5 Release Date, Pricing and Pre-Order Details Leak; Will Reportedly Launch Next Month

Starfield originally released on PC and Xbox Series S/X in 2023, and has long-been rumoured to launch on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 March 2026 12:10 IST
Starfield PS5 Release Date, Pricing and Pre-Order Details Leak; Will Reportedly Launch Next Month

Photo Credit: Bethesda

Starfield's PS5 port will reportedly launch on April 7

Highlights
  • Bethesda has not yet confirmed a PS5 version of Starfield
  • Starfield launched as an Xbox console exclusive in 2023
  • The PS5 version of Starfield will reportedly accompany a new story DLC
Starfield, the space RPG from Bethesda that launched on PC and Xbox Series S/X in 2023, has long been rumoured to make its way to PS5. Recent leaks have suggested the studio is planning to launch a PS5 version of the game along with updates and new content in 2026. And according to a new report, that could be sooner rather than later. Starfield will reportedly release on PS5 next month.

Starfield Reportedly Coming to PS5

That's according to noted leaker billbil-kun, who has a track record of accurate scoops on games and gaming hardware. In a Dealabs report published Monday, the tipster shared details about Starfield's purported PS5 launch date, pricing, and pre-orders. Bethesda's RPG will reportedly arrive on PS5 on April 7. The PS5 version of the game will also get a physical edition, which will be available at launch.

Additionally, the report claimed that Starfield will be available on PS5 in Standard and Premium editions; there's no confirmation on the bonus content present in the latter, but the Premium Edition will reportedly not come with early access.

Most notably, Bethesda and Microsoft are reportedly set to lower the price of Starfield on PS5. On Xbox, Starfield costs $69.99 and $99.99 for Standard and Premium editions, respectively. On PS5, the two editions will reportedly be priced much lower at EUR 49.99 (GBP 44.99) and EUR 69.99 (GBP 59.99), respectively.

According to the leaker's sources, pre-orders for Starfield on PS5 will go live later this month on March 18, or possibly March 17.

Starfield PS5 Rumours

Bethesda has not yet confirmed a PS5 version of Starfield. The studio, however, has long been rumoured to be developing PS5 and Switch 2 ports of the game.

In August last year, a report claimed Microsoft and Bethesda were planning to launch Starfield on PS5 in Spring 2026, between mid-March and mid-June. That launch window falls in line with the latest leak.

Bethesda is also reportedly planning to release the game's second expansion and other content and quality-of-life updates alongside the PS5 version of the game.

In September 2025, Bethesda teased future content for Starfield, referencing “Terran Armada” in a brief video. That could potentially be the title of the second major expansion for Starfield after Shattered Space that launched ion 2024.

Further reading: Starfield, PS5, Bethesda, Switch 2, Microsoft, PC, Xbox Series
Starfield PS5 Release Date, Pricing and Pre-Order Details Leak; Will Reportedly Launch Next Month
