iQOO Z11x 5G India Launch Date Announced; Amazon Availability and Key Features Revealed

iQOO Z11x 5G confirmed to run on MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 March 2026 12:08 IST
Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Z11x 5G will go on sale through Amazon

Highlights
  • The launch of iQOO Z11x 5G will take place next week
  • The official teasers show the phone in black and mint green colours
  • iQOO Z11x 5G is expected to come with upgrades over the iQOO Z10x
iQOO Z11x 5G is set to launch in India this month. The upcoming iQOO Z series smartphone will be available for purchase in India through Amazon. The iQOO Z11x 5G will ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset. It will run on Android 16 with OriginOS 6 and carry a 7,200mAh battery. The iQOO Z11x 5G is expected to offer upgrades over last year's iQOO Z10x 5G.

iQOO Z11x 5G India Launch Date

The launch of iQOO Z11x 5G will take place on March 12 at 12pm IST. The official teasers shared by iQOO show the phone in black and mint green colour options. It is confirmed to come with a 7,200mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging and reverse charging.

The battery of iQOO Z11x 5G is advertised to deliver up to 40 hours of video playback, up to 93 hours of music playback time, up to 15.4 hours of gaming time and up to 18.7 hours of social media usage time on a single charge. iQOO claims that the battery will be durable for six years. 

Both Amazon and iQOO India hav made dedicated webpages live revealing the design and specifications of the iQOO Z11x 5G. The footnotes on the sites show that it will be available in an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option and will be priced around Rs. 23,000 in India. Further, the phone will run on Android 16 with OriginOS 6.

The iQOO Z11x 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset under the hood, and the phone is claimed to have scored more than 1 million points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. The listing shows the phone with a square-shaped rear camera module with rounded edges, housing two sensors, an LED flash and a ring-like light. The design elements are similar to those of the iQOO Z10x.

The iQOO Z11x 5G is expected to come with upgrades over the iQOO Z10x, which launched in April last year with a price tag of Rs. 13,499 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The existing model has a 6.7-inch display and a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. It features a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel bokeh shooter. It houses a 6,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO Z10x

iQOO Z10x

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stylish IP64-rated design
  • Dynamic light is useful
  • Good raw performance
  • Bad
  • Software needs optimisation
  • Cameras need a lot of work
  • Charging is relatively slow
  • Speakers aren't loud enough
  • No 3.5mm headphone jack
Read detailed iQOO Z10x review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2026 hub.

Further reading: iQOO Z11x 5G, iQOO Z11x 5G Specifications, iQOO Z11x 5G Price in India, iQOO
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OnePlus 15T Confirmed to Feature LUMO Periscope Telephoto Lens, Narrow Bezels
Oppo K14 5G India Launch Date Announced Along With Availability, Colourways: See Expected Specs

Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »