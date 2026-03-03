iQOO Z11x 5G is set to launch in India this month. The upcoming iQOO Z series smartphone will be available for purchase in India through Amazon. The iQOO Z11x 5G will ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset. It will run on Android 16 with OriginOS 6 and carry a 7,200mAh battery. The iQOO Z11x 5G is expected to offer upgrades over last year's iQOO Z10x 5G.

iQOO Z11x 5G India Launch Date

The launch of iQOO Z11x 5G will take place on March 12 at 12pm IST. The official teasers shared by iQOO show the phone in black and mint green colour options. It is confirmed to come with a 7,200mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging and reverse charging.

The battery of iQOO Z11x 5G is advertised to deliver up to 40 hours of video playback, up to 93 hours of music playback time, up to 15.4 hours of gaming time and up to 18.7 hours of social media usage time on a single charge. iQOO claims that the battery will be durable for six years.

Both Amazon and iQOO India hav made dedicated webpages live revealing the design and specifications of the iQOO Z11x 5G. The footnotes on the sites show that it will be available in an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option and will be priced around Rs. 23,000 in India. Further, the phone will run on Android 16 with OriginOS 6.

The iQOO Z11x 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset under the hood, and the phone is claimed to have scored more than 1 million points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. The listing shows the phone with a square-shaped rear camera module with rounded edges, housing two sensors, an LED flash and a ring-like light. The design elements are similar to those of the iQOO Z10x.

The iQOO Z11x 5G is expected to come with upgrades over the iQOO Z10x, which launched in April last year with a price tag of Rs. 13,499 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The existing model has a 6.7-inch display and a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. It features a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel bokeh shooter. It houses a 6,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

