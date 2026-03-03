Oppo K14x 5G was recently launched in India as the first phone in the Chinese smartphone maker's new K14 lineup. The phone features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD screen, a 6,500mAh battery, and is powered by the octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. Now, the company is gearing up to launch another smartphone as part of the new lineup. Dubbed Oppo K14 5G, the phone is scheduled to be launched in the second week of March, the tech firm has announced. Moreover, a dedicated microsite for the upcoming handset is now live on an e-commerce platform, confirming various details about it, including its design, colour options, and battery capacity.

Oppo K14 5G Set to Launch in India on March 9

The China-based tech firm has announced that its new Oppo K14 5G will be launched in India on March 9 at 12 pm IST. Additionally, a dedicated microsite for the upcoming smartphone has been made live on Flipkart, confirming its availability in the country via the e-commerce platform. It will also be available for purchase via the Oppo India online store. The upcoming phone will be offered in purple and white colour options.

Moreover, the handset will feature support for 45W wired fast charging. It will also ship with an unspecified version of ColorOS. The Oppo K14 5G will pack a 7,000mAh battery. In terms of design, the Oppo K14 5G is shown to feature a dual rear camera setup and an LED flash, housed inside a square-shaped camera module.

The Oppo K14 5G will also feature a crystal-like pattern on the back. The Oppo branding appears on the bottom-left corner of the flat rear panel, too. A power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the handset. It could also boast a flat metal frame with rounded corners. Meanwhile, a SIM tray slot will be placed on the left side of the Oppo K14 5G.

This comes soon after the Oppo K14x 5G was launched in India on February 10 at a starting price of Rs. 14,999 for the base 4GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration. The handset is offered in Icy Blue and Prism Violet colourways. It sports a 6.75-inch HD+ (720x1,570 pixels) LCD screen, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, and up to 1,125 nits of peak brightness. An octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, powers the smartphone. It packs a 6500mAh battery.

