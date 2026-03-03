Apple is said to be exploring the possibility of partnering with Google to help power the next generation of Siri. Amidst the challenges faced in scaling its artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, the Cupertino-based tech giant has held internal discussions about using Google's AI models and infrastructure to support more advanced Siri features, particularly as it works to introduce generative AI capabilities, according to a report. This is likely to be in anticipation of the rising demand for significant computing resources.

Siri to Run on Google's Servers

In recent years, Apple has been reported to carry out a massive Siri overhaul to support more contextual conversations and AI-driven tasks. While development challenges appear to have slowed progress, The Information reports that the tech giant has asked Google to investigate the possibility of deploying servers inside Apple's own data centres.

This would potentially allow Google's AI systems to operate within Apple-controlled facilities rather than relying entirely on Google's external cloud network. The report notes that Apple has not finalised any agreement and is evaluating multiple options as it works to modernise Siri, powered by Gemini.

It is believed that the iPhone maker emphasises on-device processing for privacy-focused features, while more complex AI workloads may require scalable cloud infrastructure.

Notably, Apple currently uses what it calls Private Cloud Computeto power certain advanced AI features. It runs “stateless data processing”, where the user's device sends data to PCC for the sole purpose of fulfilling the user's inference request. It also claimed that the user data remains on the server only till it is returned to the device and “no user data is retained in any form after the response is returned.”

The company says that user data is not retained even via logging or for debugging.

The iPhone maker has already confirmed plans to integrate Google's Gemini model as an optional AI provider within its ecosystem. During a previous earnings call, CEO Tim Cook acknowledged that Apple intends to add Gemini support alongside existing AI integrations. While Apple is continuing its own internal artificial intelligence development, those efforts will not replace or interfere with the Gemini partnership, as per Cook.

The in-development personalised version of Siri is confirmed to be in development as a collaboration with Google.