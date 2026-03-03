Nothing Phone 4a is scheduled to be launched in India by the Carl Pei-led smartphone maker later this week. A dedicated microsite on an e-commerce platform was recently made live to confirm various details about the upcoming handset, including its availability via the website, design, one colour option, and specifications. Now, the London-based tech firm has announced that it will host an exclusive drop event in Bengaluru, Karnataka, to allow customers to get their hands on the new Nothing Phone 4a before it goes on sale in the country. Moreover, the company has revealed the smartphone in four colour options.

Nothing Phone 4a Exclusive Drop Event in Bengaluru to be Held on March 7

In a press release, the UK-based tech firm has announced that it will be hosting an exclusive drop event on March 7 at 6 pm IST, during which customers will be able to purchase the upcoming Nothing Phone 4a before it goes on sale anywhere in India. The event will be held at the recently inaugurated Nothing Store, situated at 660/1, 100 Feet Road, 1st Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru.

Additionally, Nothing will provide an exclusive engraved edition of the Phone 4a to the first 100 customers, along with a complimentary Nothing Ear A true wireless stereo (TWS). On top of this, the first 100 people who purchase the new Nothing Phone 4a during the upcoming exclusive drop event can get the CMF Buds 2 Plus TWS at a discounted price of Rs. 999.

This comes soon after the smartphone maker showcased the upcoming Nothing Phone 4a in all four colour options at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 on Monday in Barcelona, Spain. The handset is now confirmed to be offered in Black, Blue, Pink, and White colourways. We already know that the Nothing Phone 4a will be launched in India on March 5 at 4 pm IST. The handset will go on sale in the country via Flipkart. It is teased to feature a triple rear camera unit, a new Glyph Bar interface featuring seven LEDs, and an unspecified Snapdragon chipset from Qualcomm.

Recently, the price of the Nothing Phone 4a in India surfaced online, hinting that the handset will be launched in the country at a starting price of Rs. 31,999 for the base variant, offering 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Moreover, it will also reportedly be available for purchase in India in 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB RAM and storage configurations. However, these details are yet to be confirmed by the company.